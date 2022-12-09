Kia Ahadi, better known by his stage name KiiA is a Toronto-based singer, songwriter and composer originally from Tehran. After a successful career as the lead singer/ songwriter for bilingual Electro Pop band, Empire Eleven, KIIA started his career as a solo artist in 2018, working with top industry Producers such as CatchyBeatz, PooBon and Glenn Morrison to name a few.

KiiA’s sound is RnB House, Electro Pop and RnB Pop. His distinctive touch of intertwining Electronic production with Eastern melodies & vocal harmonies gives his sound a unique and exotic flavour… the perfect clash between East and West! Having written all his own songs both as a solo artist and for the band, Empire Eleven, KiiA is quickly establishing himself as a World-class songwriter & lyricist. He’s written hit songs for World-class artists such as Yas and Dia to name a few and worked with distinguished writers such as Rupert Gayle and Kayo on his debut album. His first solo EP “Love in Every Language” has already garnered over a million streams and his NEW hit single “Coco Chanel” just dropped and is now LIVE!

Name:

KiiA (Kia Ahadi)

Genre:

Electro Pop, RnB Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Love in Every Language (2021)

Latest Single:

Oneness (April 29. 2022)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Sting, Russ

Guilty pleasure song:

Best on Earth (Russ ft. Bia) oh this song gets me in the mood and gets me going!

Live show ritual:

Priming, Meditation

Favourite local musician:

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Karl Wolf

EP or LP?

EP keeps it short & sweet

Early bird or night owl?

Both. I love life so much that I get up early and go to bed way past my bedtime to make time for all the things I love to do.

Road or studio?

I love both so much and my favourite would be to listen to an audiobook on the way to the studio. Best of both Worlds

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a new song that just dropped today called Coco Chanel featuring a super talented Latin artist Papi AQ and record-setting rapper Ellevan. I am currently working on my second solo EP which is 90% done and will be released later this year after a few single releases.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Muncheez Crêperie (North York) and Vagabondo Restobar (Downtown)

Favourite street in your city:

Yonge Street in Toronto… It’s the longest street in the World and it’s where I lived most of my life

Favourite park in your city:

High Park & Sunnybrook Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

Bigger venues: Rogers Center & Metro Toronto Convention Center

Small cozy music venues: Reservoir Lounge & The Orbit Room

Favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade + Cosmo music … these stores make me feel like a kid in a candy shop