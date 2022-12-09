“Five Minutes With” Toronto-based singer, songwriter and composer, KiiA

December 9, 2022 Demian Vernieri Electronic, Music

Kia Ahadi, better known by his stage name KiiA is a Toronto-based singer, songwriter and composer originally from Tehran. After a successful career as the lead singer/ songwriter for bilingual Electro Pop band, Empire Eleven, KIIA started his career as a solo artist in 2018, working with top industry Producers such as CatchyBeatz, PooBon and Glenn Morrison to name a few.

KiiA’s sound is RnB House, Electro Pop and RnB Pop. His distinctive touch of intertwining Electronic production with Eastern melodies & vocal harmonies gives his sound a unique and exotic flavour… the perfect clash between East and West! Having written all his own songs both as a solo artist and for the band, Empire Eleven, KiiA is quickly establishing himself as a World-class songwriter & lyricist. He’s written hit songs for World-class artists such as Yas and Dia to name a few and worked with distinguished writers such as Rupert Gayle and Kayo on his debut album. His first solo EP “Love in Every Language” has already garnered over a million streams and his NEW hit single “Coco Chanel” just dropped and is now LIVE!

KiiA

Name:

KiiA (Kia Ahadi)

Genre:

Electro Pop, RnB Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Love in Every Language (2021)

Latest Single:

Oneness (April 29. 2022)

Latest Video: 

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Sting, Russ

Guilty pleasure song:

Best on Earth (Russ ft. Bia) oh this song gets me in the mood and gets me going!

Live show ritual:

Priming, Meditation

Favourite local musician:

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Karl Wolf

EP or LP?

EP keeps it short & sweet

Early bird or night owl?

Both. I love life so much that I get up early and go to bed way past my bedtime to make time for all the things I love to do.

Road or studio?

I love both so much and my favourite would be to listen to an audiobook on the way to the studio. Best of both Worlds

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a new song that just dropped today called Coco Chanel featuring a super talented Latin artist Papi AQ and record-setting rapper Ellevan. I am currently working on my second solo EP which is 90% done and will be released later this year after a few single releases.

Where can we follow you?

InstagramYouTubeSpotifyApple Music

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Muncheez Crêperie (North York) and Vagabondo Restobar (Downtown)

Favourite street in your city:

Yonge Street in Toronto… It’s the longest street in the World and it’s where I lived most of my life

Favourite park in your city: 

High Park & Sunnybrook Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

Bigger venues: Rogers Center & Metro Toronto Convention Center

Small cozy music venues: Reservoir Lounge & The Orbit Room

Favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade + Cosmo music … these stores make me feel like a kid in a candy shop

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 338 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles