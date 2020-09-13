Quick Instapot Chicken Rice Pilau from Jasmine Daya

Let’s be honest, when we get home from work, we don’t want to spend hours making dinner. This week, Toronto lawyer-turned-cookbook author, Jasmine Daya, gave us her tasty Chicken Rice Pilau recipe, which uses an Instapot to cut down on cooking time!

Chicken Rice Pilau

Ingredients

– ¼ cup canola oil

– 1 tsp cumin

– 6 cloves

– 5 cardamom

– 2 one-inch cinnamon sticks

– ½ tsp black peppercorns

– 1 cup chopped onion

– 1 cup crushed tomatoes

– 2 tsp garlic puree

– ½ tsp ground coriander

– ¼ tsp turmeric

– 2 ½ tsp salt

– ¼ tsp red chili powder (optional)

– 3 medium potatoes, peeled, cut into 2 inch x 2 inch cubes

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut each into four pieces width-wise

– 1 ½ cup Basmatic rice, washed

– 2 cups water

– ½ cup chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Add oil into the Instapot and set on “Sauté.” Next, add cumin, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, black peppercorns and onions to the instapot. Stir periodically until the onions are golden brown.

2. Add canned crushed tomatoes, garlic puree, ground coriander, ground cumin, turmeric, salt and red chili powder and stir to combine. Continue to let sit on sauté mode for about 30 seconds stirring occassionaly.

3. Add the potatoes and chicken and stir to combine. Then, add the rice, water and cilantro and stir to combine. Cover the Instapot and set to “Poultry”. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes and let sit for a few minutes before opening to further soften the potatoes.

NOTE: If the potatoes or rice aren’t completely cooked, add an additional ¼ cup water, stir to combine and turn the Instapot back on to the “Poultry” setting for another 5 minutes. The cook time depends on the size of the potatoes and the brand of rice.