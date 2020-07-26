Chicken Tikka and Amblee Chutney from Jasmine Daya

This week’s recipe comes from Toronto lawyer-turned-cookbook author, Jasmine Daya! Her Chicken Tikka is a flavourful skewered chicken cooked on the grill and best served with a side of Amblee Chutney!

Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into cubes

– 2 tablespoon canned crushed tomato

– ¼ cup canola oil

– 1 tablespoon garlic puree

– 1 tablespoon ginger puree

– 1 tablespoon lime juice

– ¼ teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 ½ tablespoons sour cream

– ¼ teaspoon turmeric

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and let marinate for at least an hour but preferably overnight.

2. Skewer the chicken.

3. Place skewers on the barbeque and grill on each side.

Tamarind Chutney

Ingredients:

– 200 grams tamarind, packaged

– 1 ½ cups boiling water, divided

– 2 cups chopped cilantro

– 3 green chilies

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the tamarind and boiling water. Let soak for 20 to 30 minutes.

2. Once the tamarind is soaked, use a large spoon or your hand to mash it up in the water.

3. Place a large sieve over another bowl and pour the tamarind through the sieve. Use a spoon to push and strain the tamarind through the sieve.

4. Place the tamarind mixture into a blender. Add all other ingredients and puree to create a smooth chutney.