Quick and Easy Beef Samosa Meat Pie from Jasmine Daya

Now that some of us are going back to school and back to work, we’re going to be looking for quick and tasty recipes. This week, Toronto lawyer-turned-cookbook author, Jasmine Daya, gave us her easy Beef Samosa Meat Pie recipe that’s ready in 20 minutes!

Beef Samosa Meat Pie

Yield: 9 pieces

Ingredients

For the filling:

– 400 grams extra lean or lean ground beef

– 1 tablespoon garlic puree

– 1 tablespoon ginger puree

– 2 teaspoons green chili puree

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon black pepper

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

– 1 cup chopped coriander

– 1 cup chopped green onion

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 1–2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon rind

For the pastry:

– packet of puff pastry

Directions

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the ground beef, garlic puree, and ginger puree. Stir to break up the meat.

2. Once meat is browned, add green chili puree, salt, black pepper, garam masala, red chili powder (if using), and turmeric.

3. Once the liquid has dried up from the meat, remove from heat and add the coriander, green onion, onion, and lemon rind. Stir to combine.

4. In a small bowl, mix a little flour and water to create a paste.

5. Roll out pastry, cut in desired shape, fill with meat mixture, fold over and seal edges with flour paste. Brush with beaten egg.

6. Bake in pre-heated oven at 180 C until golden, about 30 minutes.

7. Enjoy!