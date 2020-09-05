Ramone the Cat Needs A New Furever Home in Toronto!

Many cats are naturally nervous and cautious when they first arrive at the shelter. Not Ramone! He immediately greeted everyone with a little chirp and accepted head pets right away.

Our volunteers love Ramone. He’s a real lap cat, and enjoys be brushed and petted while sitting on theirs. He also likes his supervised “walks” around the feline adoption room. Besides stretching his legs, Ramone’s natural curiosity leads him to explore all the nooks and crannies he can find.

Ramone originally come into the Toronto Humane Society when he needed treatment for a urinary tract issue. He also needed to lose a little weight. He’s now on a special diet to help combat any future issues and help him in his weight loss goals. Our adoption team will provide all information you’ll need to keep him on track.

Ramone can’t wait to share his big heart with his new people. He’ll be a great companion!

Ramone

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: White/Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.