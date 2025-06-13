Five Minutes With: Toronto Hip-Hop Artist Shola OG

Shola OG, a Malton native, is a Canadian artist and songwriter blending gritty beats with smooth, melodic flows. Influenced by legends like Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, Drake, and J. Cole, he shares his story through relatable and impactful music. With experience as a DJ, artist manager, and performer, Shola Og continues to grow his brand, inspiring and connecting with fans.

His latest EP Unit 7, released on March 7, is a project about reconnecting with his humble beginnings to rediscover himself. Through it, Shola Og displays his faith and encourages others to pursue their dreams relentlessly and trust in God throughout the journey. Where does one go when he has lost it all? Back home.

Name:

Shola OG

Genre:

Hip-Hop

Founded:

I started rapping and putting out music in 2019

# of Albums:

I’ve released one mixtape and two EPs to date

Latest Album:

Unit 7

Latest Single:

Testimony

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Tupac Shakur

Favourite musician now:

Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle

Guilty pleasure song:

Follow You Down by Gin Blossoms

Live show ritual:

Prayer, Checking in on my team and watching the performers ahead of me

Favourite local musician:

Smoke Dawg

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m currently working on live shows and merch releases, so look out for all of that great stuff…other than that, please keep streaming my latest EP Unit 7

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Music Links

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pho Peters

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Brandon Gate Drive. It’s the street I grew up on, so there’s a lot of great memories there

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale Park East. It’s a beautiful place to see in the summer, lots of land and trees you can have a nice picnic under, and you can get plenty of exercise with the big track right in the middle of the park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

For major artists, I would say History; for Local artists, I would say Axis club

What is your favourite music store in your city?

High Notes Vinyl Shop