Charitable Choices: Julie Title of PACT Music

In the heart of Toronto, Julie Title stands at the helm of PACT Music, a program she joined in 2019. As the lead and facilitator, Julie makes sure that youth get the chance to explore music without barriers. PACT Music runs an eight-week program throughout the year, offering free opportunities for young minds to learn instruments, perform, write songs, and even record. Julie believes in the power of music to transform lives, creating a safe and creative space where kids can express themselves and build a supportive community. Joining PACT Music isn’t just about playing notes; it’s about creating a harmonious space for every young musician to shine.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

PACT Music is an 8-week program running multiple times per year where youth can learn instruments, prepare for live band performances, practice songwriting, experience professional recording and learn from talented local guest teachers. All of this is completely free and students can join as many 8-week sessions as they’d like.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Music lessons and instruments can be expensive and inaccessible to many young people who could benefit from musical education. We are creating a space where any kid can come access our instrument library, learn new skills, develop increased self-esteem and experience the benefits of a cooperative and kind community arts setting.

When did you start/join it?

I began working with PACT Music in 2019.

What made you want to get involved?

I have always had a passion for working with youth and even considered a social work degree so that I could find a way to merge my love of art with some kind of healing practice for kids. I was so lucky that another musician in my community asked me to join the program thinking I would be a good fit. The longer I work with PACT the more I appreciate the benefits of creating a safe, supportive and creative space where kids can express themselves and grapple with the issues they face through creativity and community.

What was the situation like when you started?

I came into the program when it was already well established and hugely successful; many students have grown up with the organization and are now acting as peer support and teaching assistants to help guide the newer students and help them feel at home. Offering free extra-curricular activities to students as well as providing a “third-space” where they can relax, be with peers and be creative is such a beautiful gift to our community.

How has it changed since?

Since I joined the program we have developed a songwriting workshop where students learn writing and music techniques enabling them to express their thoughts and feelings in a healthy way. We have also recently partnered with a local music studio OSO; they have generously donated their time and skills so that once per session we can bring students in and give them a chance to record with top-of-the-line equipment engineered by experts in the field. Students can record their own music, covers, whatever they’d like – and also get a glimpse from OSO pros about what a career in creative post audio, music and sound design would look like.

What more needs to be done?

Families in Toronto need more support, especially during this financial crisis, from our government – including investments in schools, youth arts programs, youth mental health and benefits to parents to help with the rising cost of living expenses. There is so much to be done to make Toronto a better place to live for youth and families and we can only hope to be a small part of filling the gap for much-needed support for kids.

How can our readers help?

Spread the word! Our next 8-week session starts in May 2024 and will run once a week on Sunday from 12 pm-4 pm at our rehearsal space in Etobicoke. If you know someone aged 13-21 who loves music but is facing barriers to developing their skills, email us to get them registered!

Do you have any events coming up?

Our PACT Music students will be performing at a Big Fam Jam event in Kensington Market this summer – exact date TBA!

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Shine is an amazing organization awarding bursaries to young Toronto musicians facing financial barriers.