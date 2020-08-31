Homegrown Business: PC Gaming Lounge Invictus Game Station

After spending so much time in our homes during quarantine, changing our gaming environment could be a nice treat. This week we spoke to Adam Mintz, Owner of Invictus Game Station, of how he’s making the joy of Esports more affordable!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are Invictus Game Station (IGS), a PC gaming lounge that provides gamers of all levels a space to play their favourite PC games on high end equipment, watch esports with their friends and compete in gaming tournaments.

What made you want to do this work?

Ever since I began my career, I had always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Having worked at all levels of retail and as a brand strategist for a number of brick and mortar businesses, I realized I could succeed with a venue of my own. When it came to my decision to buy Invictus Games Station, it was a bit of a right place right time situation. The business was for sale and I knew that the esports industry was on the rise, so when the opportunity presented itself to make the purchase, I jumped on it. I knew I could use all of my previous experience to make it a success.

What problem does this solve?

For gamers who can’t afford an expensive PC gaming setup, IGS allows them to use top of the line equipment and an internet speed they might not otherwise have access to. It also provides the esports community a space to watch their favourite teams on a big screen and a chance to meet like minded people in the real world who share their passion.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clientele are primarily international students, most of which come from different parts of Asia, Europe and South America. When they come to Toronto for university, they can’t bring their gaming equipment with them, so IGS allows them to game as though they were back home. We cater to all university students though, be it local or international. We are also a popular venue for date nights, social meetups and birthday parties.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make money by selling time, food and beverages. At $4.00 an hour, playing on our PC’s is relatively inexpensive. We also brew fresh bubble tea and are a fully licensed establishment. We offer an assortment of pub food which we cook in air fryers, specialty flavoured ramen noodles, and snacks like chocolate bars and chips.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

IGS is located at 558 Yonge Street on the second floor.

What is the best part about what you do?

The best part is interacting with my regulars and seeing their appreciation for the business. I like that I can finally take all of the suggestions I once made to other businesses about customer service, and apply them to my own business.

What is the worst part?

The worst part are the unforeseen issues that pop up from time to time that you have no control over. A broken ice machine, a monitor that’s not working or even a global

pandemic. It can test your resiliency and ability to adapt on the fly.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Stockyards Smokehouse & Larder on St. Clair. It’s the best fried chicken in the city and the best customer service you’ll get at a restaurant. They really make you feel like a regular even if you aren’t one.