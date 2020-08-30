Mango Habanero BBQ Grilled Turkey Breast from Phil Mackenzie

This week’s recipe comes from Phil Mackenzie of Leansquad and Turkey Farmers of Canada. This Mango Habanero BBQ Grilled Turkey Breast is a flavorful, guilt-free recipe that is perfect for these late-summer nights!

Mango Habanero BBQ Grilled Turkey Breast

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 mins

Cooking Time: 2 hrs

Ingredients

Honey Habanero Glaze (Makes 4 servings)

– 2 tbsp pineapple chunks

– 1/8 tsp minced garlic

– Dash of ginger powder

– ¼ lemon juice

– 1 tbsp honey

– ½ habanero pepper, chopped

– 1 tsp cider vinegar

– 1 boneless and skin on (or skinless) turkey breast (approximately 400-500g)

– 1 tbsp chili powder

– 1 tbsp brown sugar

– 1 teaspoon salt

– ½ teaspoon pepper

Peach Mango Salsa

– ½ mango, peeled and diced

– ¼ red sweet pepper, chopped

– 2 tbsp red onion, diced

– ½ jalapeño, seeded and diced)

– ¼ habanero peppers, seeded and diced

– 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped

– Juice of ¼ lime

Directions

1. Make the habanero glaze: In a pan over low heat, heat the pineapple, garlic, ginger powder, and lemon juice, stirring frequently for 1 to 2 minutes (or until the pineapple becomes soft).

2. Add the honey, habanero pepper, and vinegar and continue to heat for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and place the mix into a blender. Pulse blend to desired thickness. For best taste, let sauce sit for a minimum of 30 minutes for flavors to set.

4. Heat one side of a gas grill on medium, or place coals on one side of a charcoal grill, and heat until coals are ash white.

5. Rub turkey breast all over with chili powder, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

6. Place the seasoned turkey breast on the side of the grill opposite the heat or the coals and grill for 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours, turning every 15 minutes.

7. After 1-hour of cooking, brush 1 serving of the habanero glaze on the grilled turkey breast. Brush every 15 minutes or so until the grilled turkey breast has finished cooking.

8. While the turkey is grilling, prepare the salsa: Mix the mango, red pepper, red onion, jalapeno, habanero, and cilantro together in a medium bowl. Squeeze lime juice over it.

9. After the turkey breast has finished grilling and has reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F and is no longer pink, remove it from the grill.

10. Top with peach mango salsa and enjoy

Recipe is courtesy of ThinkTurkey.ca.