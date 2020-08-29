Jett the Cat Needs a New Furever Home in Toronto!

Hi everybody! I’m Jett and I’m a big, fluffy 12 year old lovebug that can’t wait to share your time and affection. Some might describe me as the perfect companion! I am super friendly to everyone I meet and I love cuddling right next to you at night. I never complain about anything, but I will let you know when I want a few pets in a really cute way. I’ll put my front paws on your lap, just like a dog. After all, I’m a good boy, too!

Now I may be “mature” but it sure doesn’t slow me down. I’m still full of zip and there’s nothing I like more than a great game of chase the wand.

I’ve had a few teeth removed, but I eat just fine. And believe me, I love food. But I am a gentleman and will never beg. That’s how well behaved I am!

I’m super chill, so I don’t mind being alone. But if you have another cat or two, well,the more the merrier.

Jett

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 12 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

