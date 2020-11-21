Garfield the Cat is Looking for a New Fuurever Home in Toronto!

This Garfield will rise and shine for you!

Not only is Garfield a big boy, with orange fur, and has a love for food – he’s also a fun, friendly cat who is happy to spend time with you, unlike is somewhat grumpy namesake.

Are you working from home and need some assistance? Garfield is here for you. With a newfound interest in laptops, he’ll keep you company from 9-5, as long as you’re open to breaks in-between work projects for back and head pets and food breaks – lasagna, please!

Garfield is generally a calm cat but can go wild chasing down feather toys. He loves showing off his acrobatic abilities, so keep plenty of string and dangly toys around for him.

Garfield has feline urinary tract disease (FLUTD). This means that he requires a special diet and lots of water.

He has not had a lot of interaction with kids, but he is interested in the other cats in his foster home and would love to play with them if they gave him the chance.

Because he loves being around people, Garfield would do best in a home where his humans are usually around. He’s laid-back but also loves attention so pets and playtime are a must.

Garfield

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Large

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.