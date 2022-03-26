Fredrica the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Fredrica is an incredibly sweet girl! She loves attention and treats! She has perfected sitting patiently for treats and loves to give kisses. We don’t know a lot about her life before coming to our facility. She is young and would benefit from a patient adopter who will be willing to teach her basic leash skills. Fredrica came from a quieter neighbourhood, so she is still getting used to the busy city. Loud noises make her nervous so she will still need some time to adjust. Guidance, reassurance, and positive reinforcement training will greatly benefit her. Since being in our care, we have noticed that other dogs are not Fredrica’s thing. She has shown some improvement and with proper training, we are hopeful that in the future she will feel comfortable around other dogs. She would do best in a quiet area, possibly outside of the city, with a guardian who is patient and willing to work with her through positive reinforcement training.

Fredrica

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

