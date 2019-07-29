Homegrown Business: Eduardo Belmonte of AMO MUSIC

For our latest featured homegrown business profile we spoke with Eduardo Belmonte of AMO MUSIC to find out more about his goal of running events and creating exposure for emerging Canadian musicians.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS CALLED AND WHAT DOES IT DO?

We are AMO MUSIC, a production and promotion company focused on building events and creating exposure for emerging Canadian musicians. Our main property, Faculty of Sound, is a showcase series doing exactly that. We act as a platform for Canadian Indie artists, giving them a stage to perform their music in front of new audiences while utilizing our resources to promote them. We also aim to align them with reputable industry professionals who can help influence their career.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO DO THIS WORK?

Music has had a profound influence on my life and continues to inspire me each day. Additionally, I love working with people who are inspired to reach their potential, which is why I started AMO MUSIC.

WHAT PROBLEM DOES THIS SOLVE?

Some feedback that we continue to receive from musicians is that they don’t have an open place to play their original work and that it can be difficult to reach new audiences, including industry professionals. We aim to bridge that gap. On the flip side, we also think that there are a lot of very talented musicians out there who aren’t receiving enough exposure or getting in front of audiences, who we believe would enjoy their music. We offer great entertainment value at a lower price point than a bigger artist would cost to go see. At the end of the day, we aim to inspire people to support emerging talent just as much as they would a bigger, more recognized artist.

WHO ARE YOUR CLIENTELE/DEMOGRAPHICS?

We are always looking to work with emerging Indie musicians across all genres who are incredibly focused on building their career and take their work seriously. We are about the purity within the art.

HOW DOES YOUR BUSINESS MAKE MONEY? HOW DOES IT WORK?

Our events are ticketed. As long as people are continuing to attend our events, we are able keep showcasing artists. The entertainment value we offer for the price point is unparalleled.

WHERE IN TORONTO CAN WE FIND YOUR PROFESSION?

You can find Faculty of Sound and AMO MUSIC events across the city but keep a close eye on @thefacultyofsound and @itsamomusic social pages for more news and updates.

WHAT IS THE BEST QUESTION A PROSPECTIVE CUSTOMER COULD ASK A MEMBER OF YOUR PROFESSION WHEN COMPARING SERVICES?

Why are you in this industry? What drives you?

Get them to put their intentions out on the table-its important to get to the root of their motivation.

Never be scared to ask tough questions.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART ABOUT WHAT YOU DO? WHAT IS THE WORST PART?

BEST- The Journey. Seeing talent develop from a to b, b to c and beyond. Being a part of that process is incredibly rewarding.

WORST – Is the ideology that talent alone will get you to a top level. Excellence takes work. Work takes time. Timing is everything. Alchemy.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE JOKE ABOUT YOUR OWN PROFESSION?

1. That someone can accomplish things on their own. Teamwork makes the dream work.

2. That success happens over night.

PAY IT FORWARD: WHAT IS ANOTHER TORONTO BUSINESS THAT YOU LOVE?

I want to give a big shout out to a couple of artists who are going to be all over the music scene in 2020 and beyond. The Justin Kelly Experiment and Bailey Jordan Neil. Check them out on any music streaming platform.