“Five Minutes With” Hip-Hop/Rap artist, Ace Autumn

My name is Ace Autumn and I’m a Hip-Hop artist born and raised in Toronto. I am an only child raised by a single mother so I had to really become the man at an early age. I started listening to Hip-Hop in 2002 when “The Eminem Show” came out and I immediately fell in love with the genre. My biggest inspirations are Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco. Those were the two guys that made me really want to start writing and recording music.

Name:

Ace Autumn

Genre:

Hip-Hop/Rap

Founded:

I dropped my first EP “There’s More” in 2016 but I took a bit of a hiatus so I can live life. I can proudly say I came back and found myself in 2020

# of Albums:

2 EP’s and 9 singles

Latest Album:

92’ Baby

Latest Single:

Selfish

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Kanye West

Favourite musician now:

Hard to pick only one. Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Kanye West, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Tyler the Creator, Baby Keem and Lil Baby

Guilty pleasure song:

Frank Ocean’s Self Control

Live show ritual:

I’m very to myself that day. I don’t talk too much to anybody. I have anxiety right before I hit the stage but right when I hit the stage, I black out and put on a hell of a performance.

Favourite local musician:

Remy Shand. Big Legend!

EP or LP?

EP is definitely easier to digest in these times especially with all the content that’s coming out. Our attention spans aren’t the same as before. I do love a solid LP listen though, especially if it’s cohesive and it takes you into the artist’s mind.

Early bird or night owl?

To be honest. I’m good either-or. I like waking up early because the rest of the day feels longer but I like staying up late as well because I can really focus on my craft with no distractions.

Road or studio?

I have a studio set up at home that I currently record at but I do a lot of my writing process on the road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Hoping to drop a sequel to 92’ Baby in November. But I do have other songs like Selfish, Kill Them With Kindness and Program that dropped this summer. I would like to promote my whole catalogue since I’m still up and coming, my music could be brand new to someone that hasn’t heard of me.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram @aceautumn I post all my new content on there so it’s easy to be up to date.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local restaurant:

Rudy. Best burger in the city. Period.

Favourite street in your city:

Jane St. I was raised there my whole life. From Wilson to Sheppard to Finch. I am who I am because of where I grew up and my surroundings. I really love who I’ve become so that street will always be a part of me.

Favourite park in your city:

Downsview Park. It’s such a hidden gem and it’s literally in the middle of everything.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Danforth Music Hall

Favourite music store in your city:

Sonic Boom and surprisingly BMV