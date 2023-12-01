Five Minutes With: Josh Cole’s Band Kind Mind

Josh Cole, an accomplished bassist and composer, leads the ensemble Kind Mind, an electro-acoustic chamber group known for their spontaneous performances. The ensemble boasts two of Toronto’s skilled improvisers, Karen Ng on alto saxophone, and Michael Davidson on vibraphone. Drawing from the rich tradition of improvisational music nurtured within Toronto’s vibrant creative scene at “The Tranzac,” the trio delves into a fractured and minimalist style, emphasizing texture and tone. Their music is enhanced by concise compositions and a shared legacy of collaborative musical exploration spanning several years.

Name:

Josh Cole’s Kind Mind

Genre:

Jazz and improvised music

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Kind Mind

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Jaco

Favourite musician now:

Barre Phillips

Guilty pleasure song:

“But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for” – U2

Live show ritual:

Espresso

Favourite local musician:

Rob Clutton

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Neither, 5-9 pm is where it’s at.

Road or studio?

Neither, a local gig close to my house is best.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Kind Mind

Where can we follow you?

Bandcamp

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Gus Taco maybe, Latin World in Bloordale. Cheap tacos yes, please.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Spadina Chinatown. There are 3 record stores on the strip between Queen and College (Sonicboom, Invisible City & Play da Record) and all the great food in that hood.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Toronto Island probably. The beach is a great relief from the summer heat. It’s just a bit of a pain to get to.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Tranzac

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Music gear: the Long and McQuade rental department! (but lots of love for Pauls and Capsule though) – record stores: She Said Boom on College, Sonic Boom, Rotate This