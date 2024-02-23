Jordan Astra is a singer and producer based in Toronto, Canada. His sound is Uptempo R&B with a blend of Funk; Pharrell meets Anderson Paak. Jordan’s career really took off in 2019 winning The Showcase Tour Finale and the $50K prize. Jordan Astra has opened for Leikeli47 at the iconic Espy in Australia, an NBL Australia half-time performance for 5,000 people. His latest performance was a sold-out headline show in Melbourne in February 2023.

This year brings a new 7-track project from Jordan Astra that is both interpersonal and inviting, filled with songs of his journey from Australia back to Toronto, Canada after 8 years abroad. ‘Man From East’ is Jordan’s story told as an outsider to the music industry. With so much to prove, Jordan Astra feels the call of greatness in his life and ‘Man From East’ is the project that showcases his passions and talent to the world.

Name:

Jordan Astra

Genre:

R&B / Funk

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

MAN FROM EAST

Latest Single:

Stay A While feat. Cocabona

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Pharrell Williams, Jamiroquai, Zero 7, Alicia Keys

Favourite musician now:

Don Toliver, Lucky Daye, Jamiroquai, Pharrell Williams, Anderson Paak.

Guilty pleasure song:

Versace On the Floor – Bruno Mars

Live show ritual:

Taking my shirt off

Favourite local musician:

Loony or Louval

EP or LP?

Depends who’s EP or LP. A great artist & project never feels like a waste of time.

Early bird or night owl?

Hooo hooo

Road or studio?

Both

Any shows or albums coming up?

‘MAN FROM EAST’ is officially out now! 7 Track EP sounds like Pharrell meets Anderson Paak – ALT R&B meets Funk/Soul

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Tiktok | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Giulia Osteria if I’m feeling bougie or OddSeoul if I wanna stay lowkey

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street West. It’s where I got to really meet the people of the city. From APT.200 on Monday Nights, Chilling in the park at Trinity Bellwoods to Brunch on Sundays on Ossington, it’s got it all.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park or Christie Pitts. Just good memories at all 3.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Well Scotiabank Arena is a dream of mine. Velvet Underground was a pleasant surprise, but I think my favourite right now is Danforth Music Hall.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

I’m not one to pop into many music stores (I’m not cool like that), but I’d say dope shopping spots like Lost & Found or Beatrice Society always have wicked playlists going, haha.