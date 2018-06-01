“Five Minutes With” Toronto Bilingual Folk Band Georgian Bay

Name: Georgian Bay

Genre: Folk

Founded: 2013

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: Courage Vol 1: Soleil

Latest Video: Canyon

Bio

Courage is a two-volume album which fuses elements of electronic, jazz and chamber music to Georgian Bay’s folk roots. The first volume, “Soleil” is a celebration of light and hope amidst the shadows of these uncertain times. The harmonized voices of Joëlle Westman and Kelly Lefaive remain the trademark sound of this Toronto-based bilingual duo who have actively toured since the release of their 2016 Polaris Prize nominated sophomore album, Patience.

Latest Single:

Canyon

Favourite Restaurant:

Banjara

Favourite band as a teenager:

Radiohead

Favourite band now:

Bernice

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes

Live Show Ritual:

Washroom vocal warmups

Favourite local artist:

Michelle Willis

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Bloor!

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park and Riverdale

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti