“Five Minutes With” Toronto Bilingual Folk Band Georgian Bay

Name: Georgian Bay
Genre: Folk
Founded: 2013
# of Albums: 3
Latest Release: Courage Vol 1: Soleil
Latest Video: Canyon
Bio
Courage is a two-volume album which fuses elements of electronic, jazz and chamber music to Georgian Bay’s folk roots. The first volume, “Soleil” is a celebration of light and hope amidst the shadows of these uncertain times. The harmonized voices of Joëlle Westman and Kelly Lefaive remain the trademark sound of this Toronto-based bilingual duo who have actively toured since the release of their 2016 Polaris Prize nominated sophomore album, Patience.
Latest Single:
Favourite Restaurant:
Banjara
Favourite band as a teenager:
Radiohead
Favourite band now:
Bernice
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes
Live Show Ritual:
Washroom vocal warmups
Favourite local artist:
Michelle Willis
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
pasta from Terroni
Queen or College St?
Bloor!
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park and Riverdale
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Early Bird
Road or studio?
Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti