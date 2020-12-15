“Five Minutes With” Toronto Hip-Hop/R&B Artist M.Y.A Writer

M.Y.A. WRITER is from a poor community in Ontario, called 5 Field Sparroway. Since he grew up sheltered and spent most of his time inside the tight confines of an apartment building with a family of six (at the time), most of his childhood was devoted to creating his own stories. This was his first love, writing. He later fell into the Physics major at his university. After not feeling satisfied with his major and finding out saddening news about his first real love interest, he began pursuing a path of true happiness for himself. Although he has no prior musical experience, M.Y.A. Writer is pursuing a life as a songwriter and rapper.

Name: Mohammed Yousuf Ahmadi, more commonly just Yousuf or M.Y.A Writer

Genre: Hip hop and RnB (sometimes Rock/Country)

# of Albums: 0! Working on my first one (mixtape), stay tuned!!

Latest Release/Single: Long Distance

Latest Video:

Favourite local restaurant:

The Hogtown Vegan

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Kooks/Two Door Cinema Club/Panic at the Disco and Public Enemy

Favourite Band Now:

The Same!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Right now? Saweetie’s Tap In. Shit is bomb.

Live Show Ritual:

Don’t have one yet!

Favourite Local Artist:

Jimmy Prime

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s Nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen St! Lots of unique little stores along the walkway.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, I’m a sucker for the tall greens, especially during fall.

EP or LP:

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

Although it definitely changes depending on the month, I’m mostly a Night Owl. I get super creative when everyone else is quiet.

Road or studio?

Studio. Love the road too, but there’s something nice about having home so close.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti. Easily.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me at: Instagram, SoundCloud, Twitter , Facebook, and YouTube