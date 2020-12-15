Ditch Your Old Plastic Water Bottle and Reuse with Fill it Forward!

Recently, Fill It Forward Company has partnered with charitable organizations Water First and WaterAid Canada, with the goal of fundraising $100,000 to go towards clean water initiatives through their Fill It Forward- Always Giving Collection. Each purchase from their collection donates $5 to support these partners! We caught up with Fill it Forward this week to learn more!

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

At the Fill it Forward Company, we believe choosing to reuse is a simple act of generosity that shows love for our planet and the people on it. We create reusable products, interactive technologies and global giving initiatives that inspire the world to reuse.

Using the Fill it Forward app, every time you refill your water bottle, you can track your environmental impact, 2) contribute to meaningful charitable projects, and 3) stay hydrated.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Place a Fill it Forward sticker on any reusable water bottle.

Step 2: Download the Fill it Forward app.

Step 3: Scan the sticker every time you reuse.

What problem does it aim to solve?

The Fill it Forward app helps track the diversion of millions of single-use items that would have ended up in our oceans, waterways, and landfills. Simultaneously, we are also helping to bring clean water to people in need around the world.

Each scan contributes to the completion of a charitable project and you can also easily see the impact of your waste diverted, emissions saved, and the amount of ocean pollution prevented.

Our hope is that every time someone refills their bottle, they appreciate the value of clean water and celebrate the positive impact they’re making by choosing to reuse.

When did you start it? What made you want to get involved?

Nearly a decade ago, Matt Wittek started Fill it Forward (formerly Cupanion) because he wanted to inspire people to reuse.

Since graduating from the University of Guelph in 2003, Matt has been empowering people to make worldwide change by creating environmentally and socially responsible products and technology. An industry leader and innovator, Matt has converted his passion for environmental sustainability into creative solutions that are amplifying the impact of reuse around the world.

What was the situation like when you started?

Since 2012, the Fill it Forward community has been continually trying to solve two well-documented problems:

1) We are working to bring awareness and funding to the 4.2 billion people globally that lack access to clean water or sanitation.

2) Globally more than 1,000,000 single-use bottles are sold every minute and National Geographic reports that plastic bottles and bottle caps rank as the third and fourth most collected plastic trash items.

How has it changed since?

Today, 100,000 app users and corporate partners have helped to fund over 250+ clean water projects around the world, including Tanzania, Asia & Latin America, India, Honduras, New Mexico (USA), and 35 First Nations Communities in Ontario, Canada.

Working with incredible charitable partners like Water First and WaterAid Canada has allowed us to maximize our impact by supporting education, training and access to WASH (Clean Water Sanitation and Hygiene) in high priority communities.

Together we have eliminated over 5 million single-use items (bottles and cups) from our oceans and landfill!

What more needs to be done?

There remains a clear need to eliminate millions of single-use plastic bottles that are ending up in our oceans, waterways, and landfills, and to help provide support towards global clean Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programs.

At Fill it Forward, we believe that reuse can change the world as it’s the first step towards a sustainable mindset that can impact generations.

How can our readers help?

Join the Fill it Forward community! Get your sticker and the app experience to start tracking your impact today.

Do you have any events coming up?

World Water Day (March 22)

Earth Day (April 22)

Where can we follow you?

Website: fillitforward.com

Facebook: @fillitforward

Twitter: @fillitforward

Instagram: @fillitforward

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome Toronto charity that you love?

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue charitable organization with a dual mission of environmental protection and hunger relief.