Enjoy a Custom Christmas Picnic with Local Business, Picnic by Design!

What if I told you that you could enjoy all of the beauty of a picnic without having to plan it, set it up, or have it outside in the snow? This week, we spoke to Picnic by Design, a local company that sets up private picnics in any space you’d like!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are Picnic By Design and we are a luxury picnic event company. We set up custom picnics for our clients in parks, backyards or indoor.

What made you want to do this work?

My partner and I came up with the idea this past summer trying to bring this new trend to Toronto. Considering many things were limited this past summer due to restrictions, we figured this would be a great way for friends and family to get together.

What problem does this solve?

This gives more opportunities for the people in the GTA to get together in new ways , new date ideas , new ways to celebrate special occasions and more.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is everyone , families with their kids, friends, partners, co-workers, young and the elderly.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our business makes money by setting up custom picnics for clients.

This works by us coming to the location of the clients choice and setting up the picnic and taking it down. We put the whole event together and all the client has to do is show up and enjoy the picnic.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

What is the cost of your picnics?

All of our picnics start off with a base price up to 3 people which is $299 and $45 for additional person after. Each picnic will include the following : set-up and clean-up, 3 hour rental, floor textiles, pillows and blankets and custom oak table, tablescape, tableware, sparkling or flat water , red or white wine , pastries, coffee or tea and fresh flowers. We also off a wide selection to enhance your picnic at extra costs.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The absolute best part about what we do is the look on the clients face when they first arrive to their picnic. They are stunned as to how beautiful it looks. Also when we are setting up in a public parks, people from all around are simply amazed by the work and beauty. We get many compliments.

The worst part would be that the nice summer weather isn’t long enough to be able to do the picnics outdoor all year long.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The joke would be that our job never stops even planning anything at home is always like an event and planned thoroughly.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I love is Salisbury Media Studios, they provide exceptional photos!! They are my favourite.