Greenberg Family Latkes Recipe by Chef Mike Greenberg

Every year during Chanukah, our family celebrates the holiday by making Potato latkes and other holiday specialty foods. Potato latkes are a favourite in my household and we often wonder why we make this recipe only a couple times a year. This recipe is relatively traditional with a couple added changes. This recipe was passed to me from my grandmother and has become what I know to be the best Latke recipe I’ve encountered. Here it is:

Greenberg Family Latkes Recipe

Makes 12 Latkes (approx)

Ingredients

-3 Russett potatoes (medium sized)

-1 Onion (small)

-1 Egg

-¼ cup Pancake mix

-Salt and pepper to taste.

-1 cup Vegetable oil (for frying)

-Sour cream and Apple sauce to serve

Directions

1. Peel, and grate onion, and potatoes through fine cheese grater.

2. Mix whole egg into the mixture, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Add pancake mix and mix until incorporated.

4. Heat oil over medium heat and add a spoonful of mixture. Turn often and fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and place on paper towel to remove any excess oil.

5. Season with salt and serve with apple sauce and/or sour cream and green onion depending on your preferences/traditions.

Note: The secret to this recipe is using Pancake mix as opposed to flour or matzo meal. The pancake mix is optimal for this kind of recipe and contains baking powder which helps to produce a lighter fluffier latke. This was my grandmothers pro tip for this recipe and it seems obvious in hindsight.