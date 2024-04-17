“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor and Writer bahia watson

Okay, how do I explain this: bahia watson is a literal unicorn. First, she’s a cool, fresh-voiced creative who consistently wears cool outfits and contributes to the culture of the city. From the underground artist collective 88 Days of Fortune (throwback!), to the iconic feminist fringe comedy ‘pomme is French for apple’ to the wild musical comedy romp ‘MASHUP PON DI ROAD’, to the pop-up digital radio platform PROGRAM SOUND FM, bahia brings her limitless imagination to the forefront, creating colourful worlds that are grounded in her integrity and rooted in her poetic exploration of life. She has played unforgettable and often heartbreaking characters on screens and mainstages alike, such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and her most recent “luminous” turn as Sonya in the Crow’s Theatre production of ‘Uncle Vanya’. bahia watson is what insiders call “a thoroughbred actor”; a sharp and funny playwright, a burgeoning musical composer and a brilliant essayist. Oh, and she’s also an award-winning voice actress and voices numerous sweet and hilarious characters, including the most beautiful little blue unicorn with the prettiest curly hair. So yeah, she’s a one-and-only.

-Written by an admirer

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Leslieville

What do you do?

I’m an actor and writer

What are you currently working on?

My solo show ‘Shaniqua in Abstraction’ IS having its world premiere at Crow’s Theatre and will be on stage until April 28th. If I had to describe it today, I’d call it a surrealist tragicomedy. It’s been a long time coming and I’m very excited to share this with the city.

Where can we find your work?

Crow’s Theatre is located at the streetcar Crowsnest, at the corner of Dundas St. East and Carlaw Avenue in Toronto’s East end. Tickets are on sale now on their website. I have a website and socials too, come find me, I’m a vibe.