Convenience for everyday: The latest Victorinox Swiss Army Knives

I gave my father-in-law a multi-purpose iconic Victorinox Swiss Army Knife some 20+ years ago. It’s one of those things that over the years has become one of the most useful gifts. He still pulls it out of his pocket every few years to show me. Now that he’s in his 80s, I’ve come to realize how significant and everlasting this one item has meant to him. Of course, I didn’t know it would become such an important piece when I gave it to him, but here we are. It speaks volumes to the design, function and quality that stands the test of time.

I started to get all nostalgic about the Swiss Army Knife (SAK) when I recently revisited the Victorinox brand’s site to see what was new. Yes, a few upcoming gifts are in mind. I’ve heard from friends who’ve given them as bachelor party and graduation gifts.

There are many variations available in several handy sizes to suit a wide range of lifestyles. Google search up and you’ll discover it’s a collectible item globally as well. Not only that, but I’ve also heard stories from friends who cherished them so much that they willingly leave the security lines at the airport to return mail them back if they have forgotten to take them out of the bags. It happens.

The iconic brand has been around for over 130 years and has proven just as useful in space with NASA astronauts as well as us here on earth for everyday leisure activities. We are familiar with the sleek red-coloured chromium steel fold-away utility tools but they’re also made in other materials including wood and even recycled Nespresso coffee pods, a recent collaboration.

The latest models are conveniently designed even with us urbanites in mind. Here are three that have proven to be useful even during this most unusual summer…

FOR CAMPERS & PICNICS: The Cheese Master

Charcuterie boards are all the rage and we love them. Gather your favourite bite-sized foods from cheeses, cured meats, fresh berries of the season. The Cheese Master is a clean all-in-one multi-purpose tool with 6 features including a cheese knife, fondue fork and corkscrew making it a “gotta have” item for your picnic basket.

FOR URBAN GARDENERS: The Farmer x Alox

We’ve been growing our own patio garden filled with lush herbs, vegetables and edible flowers. Small pruning jobs made easy with this without damaging stalks and stems. Bring more zen into your life with a Bonzai plant. Need some luck? Get a Money Tree. Gardening has become the feel-good activity of the summer. This handy and compact medium-sized knife has 10 handy features including a large blade, wire stripper, reamer, punch, wood saw, can opener, bottle opener and more. This newest edition of the Farmer x Alox also includes scissors making it one of the most useful SAKs without the bulk. Great for outdoor excursions too.

FOR GOLFERS: The GolfTool

Golf courses and driving ranges are now open. The social distancing friendly outdoor activity for all ages gives us the opportunity to get outside and work on our swings. This SAK keeps it all together with 10 essential tools. Get on the green with this handly sport tool that includes a tee punch, ball marker, repair tool, groove cleaner, large blade, bottle opener, nail file and more.

Of course, all the SAKs include tweezers and toothpick. But you knew that, right?

It was fun exploring the Victorinox site – I had no idea there were so many options!