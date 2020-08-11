“Five Minutes With” New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist Qsofresh

Hey y’all it’s Qsofresh I’m a 19 year old musical artist from Toronto, Canada. Music has always been apart of my life my pops actually had his own group call the 5 Aces, that motivated me to be an artist.

Name:

Qsofresh

Genre:

Hip hop/ R&B

Founded:

2015

# of Albums:

Albums haven’t released yet

Latest Release:

July 3rd

Latest Single:

“Potion”

Favourite local Restaurant:

Jerrys restaurant

Favourite band as a teenager:

“Journey”

Favourite band now:

I don’t currently have a favourite band. But “ROAM” has a good sound, I like there sound.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Roxanne

Live Show Ritual:

Smoke weed

Favourite local artist:

FLYYVONN

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni’s / Salad

Queen or College St?

Queen Street.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwood’s

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Rotti

Where can we follow you?

Hey y’all u can follow me on Instagram @Qsofresh

Any shows or albums coming up?

Currently promoting my song “Potion” ft YSL artist Lil Keed