“Five Minutes With” New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist Qsofresh

Hey y’all it’s Qsofresh I’m a 19 year old musical artist from Toronto, Canada. Music has always been apart of my life my pops actually had his own group call the 5 Aces, that motivated me to be an artist.
Name:
Qsofresh
Genre:
Hip hop/ R&B
Founded:
2015
# of Albums:
Albums haven’t released yet
Latest Release:
July 3rd
Latest Single:
“Potion”
Favourite local Restaurant:
Jerrys restaurant
Favourite band as a teenager:
“Journey”
Favourite band now:
I don’t currently have a favourite band. But “ROAM” has a good sound, I like there sound.
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Roxanne
Live Show Ritual:
Smoke weed
Favourite local artist:
FLYYVONN
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Terroni’s / Salad
Queen or College St?
Queen Street.
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity Bellwood’s
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Rotti
Where can we follow you?
Hey y’all u can follow me on Instagram @Qsofresh
Any shows or albums coming up?
Currently promoting my song “Potion” ft YSL artist Lil Keed