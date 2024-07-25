Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Matt Puzhitsky

Matt Puzhitsky is a comedian who embraces his unpredictability on stage, often leaving audiences pleasantly surprised by his dark humour. Influenced by comedy giants like Bill Burr, Louis C.K., and Patrice O’Neal, Puzhitsky’s journey into stand-up began with childhood favourite Russell Peters. We sat down with Matt to discuss comedy and a new string of shows he is about to present.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I just try to be myself onstage and however it comes across is how it comes across. I do often get comments after shows that people “don’t expect me to be so dark”. And people telling me the way I look is quite misleading. I’m still not quite sure what that means. I’m aware I look like a handsome lesbian sure, but why can’t a handsome lesbian also be a little edgy?

Who are some of your influences?

Bill Burr, Louis C.K., and Patrice O’Neal. They’re the best. Enough said.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Russel Peters. He was my introduction to standup. I still remember watching his clips on an iPod touch, while sharing earbuds with my friend in the back of the school bus. He’s also from Brampton Ontario, just west of where I grew up in North York so it was inspiring to see someone from my hometown do such big things in comedy.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

At the moment it’s Bill Burr.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I have a little mantra that I recite to help me stay loose before going onstage. It’s: “Have fun, slow down, commit to the bit.”

I try to remind myself that I’m just having fun up there. I have the best job in the world! When I have fun on stage, the audience can sense it and that’s when I perform my best.

The “slow down” was a good piece of advice I got from a mentor of mine (Christina Pazsitzky). She once told me “if you’re doing well, slow down, if you’re not, slow down”.

And finally, I write a lot of crazy premises in my joke book. Sometimes they hit, but usually, they miss. I’m aware that not everything I say will be funny (in fact most of it isn’t). But before I go on stage, especially if I’m trying new material, I need to convince myself that whatever I’m about to say is the funniest thing anyone has ever heard. If I don’t commit to every bit I try, I will never know whether it was the idea that failed or the delivery. So committing to every bit is my way of giving every idea a fair chance of one day ending up in my set.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Bluma Appel Theater in my hometown of Toronto. It was my first ever theatre gig, I was opening for Christina P. in front of her audience of 1300 people. You never forget your first. After years of grinding crappy open mics, it felt like all those late-night bombs in front of a tiny, uninterested, usually intoxicated crowd (if there even was one, for the most part, it was other open mics comics eagerly waiting their turn to go up) finally paid off. It was also the first time my parents saw me perform.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

That always changes. I think utmost comedians always have one bit (usually the one they close on) that’s their favourite at any given moment. That is until you write a new one and that becomes your new “favourite bit”. Honestly, I’m not married to a single bit, I just love the feeling of having a new closer in your rotation. Because that means you’re getting better.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Netflix or YouTube specials are usually how I like to consume my comedy. The physical aspect of standup is very important. Just listening never does it justice. Either way, it’s almost impossible to really capture what it feels like to watch standup live.

Tell us a joke about your city.

A lot of people take the subway when they are going out to have a few drinks. The subway in Toronto is so messed up these days that I think it’s safer to drink and drive. (P.S. I just told you that listening to standup does not do it justice. I can’t imagine how bad reading it must be. It’s ok though, now I can say that I bombed via a completely new medium.)

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m about to announce a string of shows out east that I will be able to plug here. I just need about a week to get the posters and event link together.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Kyle Lucey