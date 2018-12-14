What was originally intended to be a side project quickly flourished into a full time gig when solo artist Mathijs Kriebel and former artist manager Richard Weller started working together on some ideas. Kriebel, a Dutch native, moved to Canada when he was 12 and brought his musical roots with him. Weller, a born-and-raised Canadian was always on the business side of the industry before meeting Kriebel. The two initially started working together when Rich approached Mathijs with various lyrics and musical ideas he had written. This collaborative effort was the spark that ignited the start of The Accents. The duo have since cultivated a unique sound which can be described as a melting pot of influences such as Frank Ocean, The 1975, and Future Islands. Currently, The Accents are frequently producing for other artists as well as steadily working on our own music.

Name: Mathijs Kriebel and Richard Weller AKA The Accents

Genre: Indie Alternative-Pop

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 0 but there’s a secret project on our Bandcamp.

Latest Release: Jade & Bona Fide

Latest Video:

Latest Single:

Paradise

Favourite Restaurant:

Maha’s

Favourite band as a teenager:

Kings of Leon / Tokyo Police Club

Favourite band now:

The 1975

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Supertrooper – ABBA

Live Show Ritual:

Getting really nervous beforehand but then realizing how fun it is to be on stage.

Favourite local artist:

Valley

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl mostly

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti for sure

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @the.accents

Spotify/Soundcloud/Apple Music: The Accents

Any shows or albums coming up?

You can catch us performing at Maxwell’s in Waterloo February 7th. Maybe a surprise show in the meantime. There’s also a possible EP in the works. Be on the look-out!