Saffron Pearl Couscous Salad from Eatertainment’s Chef Chris Matthews

This week’s Saffron Pearl Couscous Salad recipe comes from Eatertainment’s Executive Chef Chris Matthews. This recipe utilizes ingredients one of their most popular Family Box options – The Vegan Delight! Their Family Box program contains 7 different chef-prepared menu options able to feed 6-8 people, more info can be found here!
Saffron Pearl Couscous Salad
Yield – 1 litre *will keep 3 days refrigerated
Ingredients:
– 1 pinch saffron threads
– 1 cup pearl couscous
– ½ cup olive oil
– ¼ cup almond pieces, roasted
– ¼ cup dried cranberries
– ¼ cup dried apricots, coarse chopped
– ¼ cup pepitas, lightly toasted
– 1 cup canned chickpeas
– 4 tbsp flatleaf parsley, coarse chopped
– 2 tbsp mint, coarse chopped
– Juice and zest of 1 lemon
– Sea salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a medium sauce pot, bring water to a boil with the saffron and allow to steep for 3 minutes
2. Add couscous and cook on medium high for approximately 8 minutes or until tender but still firm – it should not be crunchy
3. Drain cooked couscous in a colander and spread on a tray to cool
4. Drizzle with olive oil and stir to prevent sticking
5. Once cool, add couscous and remaining ingredients to a mixing bowl and evenly blend
6. Season to taste