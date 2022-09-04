Carrot and Apple Soup With Sautéed Mushrooms from Eatertainment

Chefs Sebastien and Sheila Centner shared their Carrot and Apple Soup With Sautéed Mushrooms recipe from their new book, Eatertainment.

Carrot and Apple Soup With Sautéed Mushrooms

Yield: serves 6–8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

SOUP

-11⁄2 lb heirloom carrots

-3 large green apples

-1 small yellow onion

-2 garlic cloves

-1⁄4 cup olive oil

-1⁄2 tsp ground ginger

-6 cups vegetable stock

-2 thyme sprigs

-Sea salt and black pepper

MUSHROOMS

-2 Tbsp olive oil + more for drizzling

-2 (each 12 oz) packages sliced mixed mushrooms (cremini, oyster, etc.)

-Sea salt

Directions:

FOR THE SOUP

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Peel and cut the carrots, apples, and onion into approximately 2-inch pieces. Coarsely chop the garlic.

Place the carrots, apple, onion, and garlic on the prepared baking sheet. Add the oil and ginger and toss to coat. Bake until the carrots and onions soften and begin to caramelize, about 20 minutes.

Bring the stock and thyme to a boil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Once the stock is boiling, remove the thyme and add the roasted vegetables. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the carrots are

soft, about 10 minutes.

FOR THE MUSHROOMS

Heat the oil in a medium skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and stir to coat in the oil. Cook until the mushrooms are dark and crispy, about 5 minutes, then season to taste with salt.

TO FINISH

Remove the soup from the heat, let cool slightly, then transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve with the sautéed mushrooms over top along with a drizzle of oil.

***

For many people, the idea of planning a dinner party can bring on stress and miss the point altogether: enjoying time with guests. From the owners of leading Canadian event management and catering companies comes Sebastien and Sheila Centner’s first book, Eatertainment – a beautifully photographed, all-in-one entertaining guidebook to make entertaining at home as simple as can be.

Sharing their decades of expertise, Seb and Sheila provide readers with practical tips and tricks for entertaining regardless of prep time, availability or budget, with instructions on everything from setting the table, to picking flowers for a center-piece, to even planning an easy loot bag for guests to take home. Featuring more than 140 recipes, 12 different types of events and 3 planning difficulty levels (Simple Entertaining, A Little More Effort and Pulling Out All The Stops), Eatertainment is a thoughtfully-assembled guidebook for anyone looking to host a stress-free gathering – no matter what kind of event you throw.