Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe from Maxx’s Kitchen at Hotel X Toronto

June 2, 2019 Joel Levy Food & Drink, Recipes

This stuffed acorn squash is a uniquely flavourful vegan and gluten-free dish featuring wild rice pilau, mixed wild mushrooms, hazelnuts, finished with a blackberry gastrique!

Stuffed Acorn Squash

-Acorn squash – 2 pc
-Rice – 500 ml
-Onion – 2 pc
-Garlic – 20 cloves
-Red Pepper – 2 pc
-Portobello – 6 pc
-Shitake – 6 pc
-Cremini – 12 pc
-Rosemary – 1/4 bunch
-Thyme – 1/4 bunch
-Edamame – 250 ml

Blackberry Gastrique

-Sugar – 500 ml
-Thyme – 2 sprigs
-Blackberry – 1 pint
-Apple Cider Vinegar – 500 ml

Hazelnut Topping

-hazelnuts – 500 ml
-parsley – 1/2 bunch
-salt to taste
-sugar to taste
-olive oil to taste

Squash Puree

-Squash
-Salt to taste
-Olive Oil to taste

Directions: 

Squash: Cut acorn squash in half, hollow out the core and remove all seeds. Season with salt pepper and brush interior with olive oil. Roast for 12 minutes at 375 degrees. In one large pan sweat down all vegetables, then add cooked rice to create pilaf. Stuff the interior of squash with rice pilaf mixture.

Blackberry Gastrique: In small pan caramelize sugar,  add blackberries and thyme, once desired color is reached add apple cider vinegar and reduce mixture by half.

Garnish squash with chopped hazelnuts and drizzle gastrique on top of squash or on base of plate.

 

 

