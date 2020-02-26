Top family friendly events happening in Toronto this March

Time for a winter break and March is filled with family fun for the week off of school and beyond. If you’re looking to round out your time with the kids this month, and maybe peel everyone away from their screen time (yes, you too parents!), here are a few ideas…

Winnie The Pooh: Exploring a Classic Exhibition: Royal Ontario Museum: March 7 to August 3. Celebrate the magical world of one of the most loved literary characters of all time. The exhibition will explore the origins, creation and enduring legacy of the classic stories by A.A. Milne and illustrations by E. H. Shepard.

Winter Stations at Woodbine Beach: until March 30. The international design competition is designed to get locals and tourists out to Toronto’s “Beaches” area during the winter season and explore art installations that spot the water’s edge. Now in its sixth year, the exhibition draws all ages to this free event. This year’s theme “Beyond the Five Senses” with four installations constructed on existing lifeguard stations along the beach. Take note of the installation titled “Noodle Feed” where visitors are also invited to explore the structure with Augmented Reality.

Sugar Shack TO: Sugar Beach. March 14 & 15, 11 am to 5 pm daily. The sixth annual all things maple sugar fest returns to Toronto’s Waterfront at this weekend-long event. Sample maple sugar demonstrations, samples, infused foods, enjoy entertainment including the Great Canadian Fiddle Show, Lumberjack show, and ice activities. Warm-up at the fire pits. Furry friends welcomed on leash. Free admission.

Sweet Water Season: Crawford Lake Conservation Park (Milton). Weekends, March Break from February 29 to April 5. Visit the reconstructed 15th-century Longhouse Village and learn how maple sugar was discovered and made by the Indigenous people of the land 600 years ago. Enjoy sweet samples and take in a nature walk.

Illusions: The Art of Magic: Art Gallery of Ontario until May 18, 2020. Curious about the world of magicians? This unique cleverly reveals the “art” behind the mysterious and very curious world. This collection of posters and magic items takes a look at not only the magicians of the Golden Era but also how they marketed themselves to draw the crowds. March Break will include pop activities throughout the AGO. Lots to explore including Yayoi Kusama’s permanent installation worthy of a selfie (be sure to reserve your time slot when you arrive) Don’t forget there’s free admission to the AGO for visitors under 25 years old.

Winter Light Festival: Ontario Place (West Island) until March 29. Free admission. The third annual night festival lights up the shoreline at Ontario Place. This year’s theme “Cocoon” features outdoor installations by Ontario creators. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will offer up community bonfires and paint classes. Need to warm up? Check out what’s showing at the iconic Cinesphere theatre (entry fee applies).

March Break Activities at the Ontario Science Centre: March 14 to 22. Exhibitions, films, demonstrations and live shows are planned for this week off for all ages. Check out the Mind-bending Magic: The Science of Perception with magician Jay Sankey. AMD Gaming Showcase (March 17 to 21)features over 40 gaming PCs and two VR stations at this ultimate gaming experience. Keep your eye on the skies and learn about the stars, planets, and moons through song. And much more.

Get creative! at Apple’s Video Lab: Small Screen Magic Co-created with Zach King: Apple Store (various dates/times). Tweens and teens may have heard of Zach King from his amazing YouTube videos. He’s created some pretty amazing videos using his iPhone. Register for a free “Today at Apple” hands-on learning session at your nearest Apple Store to learn a few of his video content tricks that will impress friends and family. Other free workshops worth exploring include photography walks and making movie trailers (great for kids!)

Dino Dana The Movie stomps into Cineplex Theatres March 21 for a one-day-only prehistoric event. This family-friendly screening and interactive Dino Dana experience is based on the popular kids’ series. The movie follows a 10-year-old paleontologist in training Dana on an epic action-packed dinosaur adventure. Young fans will become certified Dino Dana paleontologists in training at the event. Tickets go on sale on February 21 at Cineplex.

Toronto ComiCon: Metro Toronto Convention Centre March 20-23. There’s always something for everyone at this fun fest! Meet your favourite superheroes, princesses, voice actors, comic book creators, and artists. There are meet and greets with celebrities including Brian Herring (Star Wars), Craig Parker (Lord of the Rings), Austin St. John (Power Rangers), and others. Visit the Family Zone. Feel free to dress up in costume.

Skate The Bentway: until March 22. In partnership with CBC Sports, this popular outdoor figure-8 skating rink located near Fort York will remain open all the way until March 22. CBC will be installing screens around the ice and will live broadcast the World Figure Skating Championships under this innovative public space. Bring your own skates or rentals available. Check the site for times and other activities planned.

March Break at Ontario’s Legislative Building: March 16 to 20

This free two-hour program invites families to explore this historic Ontario’s Legislative Building through a scavenger hunt activity. Make arts and crafts, dress up in traditional robes worn in Parliament, and learn about the history. Pre-registration is required, Children must be accompanied by an adult.

WANT A QUICK GETAWAY?

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto: If a mini getaway exploring the city is on your family’s radar, this luxury hotel is centrally located within walking distance to several great attractions including the ROM. But what caught our attention is the hotel’s in-house experiences created for families. “Mini Master Chefs” invite kids into the kitchen and learn how to recreate one of the Hotel’s signature desserts. We loved our family movie night complete with popcorn and treat buffet, and swimming of course!

Hockley Valley Resort is a pretty and quick drive out of the city and offers outdoor activities. The ski hill is mere steps away from your hotel room. March Break is full of family activities from family movie screenings, bonfire & s’mores, cookie decorating, craft rooms, a magician and more. Buffet breakfasts offer up something for everyone. A quick drive down the country road leads you to the Adamo Winery with a cafe and restaurant. Shuttle service also available.

Hotel X Toronto: located on the CNE grounds is a mini-escape located at the waterfront with family-friendly programming including family movie screenings at the hotel’s cinema, complimentary 60-minute family pass to 10xTO’s Golf Swing Suite, complimentary 2 hours of professional caregiver services (for up to two kids), and complimentary Library Club Lounge Access that includes daily continental breakfast, afternoon wine & cheese reception, and all-day refreshments. Families can also enjoy the heated, year-round rooftop pool.