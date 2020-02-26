“Five Minutes With” Suns of July on Anti-Bullying Day

Suns of July is a new band is a collection of veteran musicians of Toronto’s indie music scene. Their inaugural album which is set for release in the spring of 2020 explores many of the heavy issues that impact real life, i.e., loss, illness, bullying, and despair but feeds them through an optimistic lens assuring the listener that we are all in this together and if you keep your head up it will be alright. Musical influences for this band range from the 80s and 90s rock/pop eras to the sounds of today. Suns of July are excited to share their new album with the world.

On February 29th, celebrate international Anti-Bullying Day with their new single, “Beautiful You Are” is an anti-bullying anthem with a mission to raise awareness on the importance of this issue. Kosta Dimos, the lead singer who has performed with U2 in Montreal in 2015, was himself a victim of bullying in elementary school. ‘Beautiful You Are’ is his way of transforming his trauma into art and to create an inspirational message that could help thousands of kids and educators going through the same struggle.

Name: Suns of July

Genre: Pop/Rock

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: One

Latest Release: “Beautiful You Are”

Latest Single: “Beautiful You Are”

Latest Video:

Favorite Restaurant:

Mezes on the Danforth

Favorite band as a teenager:

U2

Favorite band now:

IMAGINE DRAGONS

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

Live Show Ritual:

Carb-laden pre-gig band meal.

Favorite local artist:

The Arkells

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Definitely Sneaky Dees nachos!!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Both!!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram.

Facebook.

Our website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New album called “Hello People” will be released this spring.

Gig on April 25/20 at Junction City Music Hall in Toronto.