“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor and writer Raven Dauda

Raven Dauda hasn’t just taken the world by storm with her fictitious depictions, she’s harnessed the universe and presents it to us with every endeavour. Self-proclaimed professional make believer and cosmos adventurer, Raven brings a special unique magic to the worlds she creates both on-screen and the stage, herself.

Her dedication to satisfying all aspects of her talent and ability makes for a body of work that is rooted in authenticity and truth, leaving the audience feeling as though they’ve been bathed in love. Raven’s Dora Award-winning one woman 10 character monodrama Addicted, certainly bears witness to this very fact. From script to set design, Addicted was a generous offering of theatre and healing, highlighting Raven’s gift of connecting the audience, with each other through transformative compassion.

Whether you are under her spell in a theatre, or captivated by her screen work from the comfort of your couch at home, watching Raven Dauda’s work in any setting is to bear witness to the culmination of hard work, spirit, audacity, and alchemy.

What ‘hood are you in?

Oakwood Village (St.Clair & Oakwood)

What do you do?

I am an actor, writer, and all-round artisan

What are you currently working on?

The Events with Necessary Angel – opens March 4th at Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Avenue, Toronto.

Where can we find your work?

On such shows as Star Trek: Discovery, Utopia Falls, Spinning Out, Murdoch Mysteries, and Suits.