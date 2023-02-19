Warm Kale Salad Recipe from Earls

Rumour has it that Earls’s social media team had a dedicated folder filled to the brim with rave reviews of this gem of a salad. Maybe it was the serious universal love for roasted Brussels sprouts. Maybe it was the star power of the fresh black kale. Or maybe, most likely, it was the delicious browned butter lemon dressing that made this salad feel like, well, not a salad. And isn’t that the best? Courtesy of Chef Ryan Stone, this hearty salad was a welcome addition at Earls when it debuted as a winter dish and remains a year-round favourite of theirs.

Warm Kale Salad

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients:

2 tbsp (30 mL) vegetable oil

12 oz (350 g) halved baby potatoes 12 oz (350 g) halved Brussels sprouts

1 cup (250 mL) brown butter vinaigrette (recipe follows)

½ lb (225 g) black kale

2 oz (57 g) grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 oz (57 g) toasted sliced almonds

2 oz (57 g) dried cranberries, for garnish Pickled red onions, for garnish (recipe follows)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss the vegetable oil, potatoes and Brussels sprouts together in a large mixing bowl until evenly coated.

3. Place the vegetables on a baking sheet, cut side down.

4. Bake for approximately 17 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle the brown butter vinaigrette evenly over the vegetables. Return to the oven for an additional 3 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and the vinaigrette is bubbling.

5. Meanwhile, remove the spine from the kale and slice into bite-sized pieces. Combine the kale, half the Parmesan and the almonds in a large mixing bowl.

6. Once the vegetables are cooked, remove from the oven and immediately transfer to the mixing bowl with the kale, Parmesan and almonds (be sure to include any excess vinaigrette from the pan!). It is important that the hot ingredients contact the kale quickly to soften the kale.

7. Mix everything together vigorously, making sure that the warm vinaigrette gets into the grooves of the kale.

8. Garnish with the dried cranberries, pickled red onions and the remaining Parmesan and serve immediately.

Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 mL) rice vinegar or white wine vinegar

½ tsp (2.5 mL) maple syrup or sugar

¾ tsp (3.75 mL) fine salt

2.5 oz (70 g) thinly sliced red onion

Directions:

1. Combine the vinegar, maple syrup and salt in a pot and bring to a boil until the salt has dissolved.

2. Place the onion in an appropriately sized container. Pour the heated mixture over the onion, ensuring the onion is submerged. Refrigerate until ready to use. Can be made ahead and will last for weeks in the fridge.

Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 oz (115 g or ½ cup/125 mL) butter 1 tbsp (15 mL) heavy cream

½ tsp (2.5 mL) ground black pepper

1/3 cup (80 mL) freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup (60 mL) 2% milk

¼ cup (60 mL) vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Place the butter in a small pot over medium heat until it begins to separate and the solids caramelize to golden brown. The foam should almost be gone.

2. Carefully add the cream and pepper, and cook until the cream splits and the solids have caramelized to golden brown. The cream will boil vigorously when added.

3. Add the lemon juice and bring to a simmer.

4. Add the milk and bring to a simmer.

5. Remove from the heat and set aside until it is cool to the touch.

6. Place the cooled mixture in a blender with the oil and blend until smooth.

***

The Earls 40th Anniversary Commemorative Cookbook offers over 120 beloved Earls recipes spanning across food and beverage to keep you prepared for every holiday occasion. New to hosting, interested in picking up culinary as a hobby or simply gifting that special chef in your life? You’ve found the perfect gift.