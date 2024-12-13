Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie/Alternative Band HotKid

HotKid is the creative vision of Canadian producer, songwriter, and guitarist Shiloh Harrison. For over a decade, Harrison’s unique voice and knack for writing enduring pop songs have helped HotKid cultivate a cult following around the globe.

With four full-length albums and multiple EPs and singles to their name, HotKid’s sound ranges from guitar-driven rock anthems to dreamy, melancholic pop ballads.

HotKid has performed at notable festivals such as RiverfestElora, NXNE, and CMW, and has toured with Canadian indie icons like Sloan, and By Divine Right. The band has earned a reputation for their energetic and emotive live shows across Canada, the US, and the UK.

Name:

Shiloh of HotKid

Genre:

Indie/Alternative

Founded:

2005 ish

# of Albums:

4 LPs / 3 EPs and multiple singles

Latest Album:

“Downtown” digital EP

Latest Single:

Downtown

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My parents listened to Neil Diamond, Culture Club, Rod Stewart and Whitney Houston so I remember hearing a lot of that growing up. I remember being very impressed with the Shania Twain video for “Any Man of Mine”, maybe because there’s a horse in the video? lol

Favourite musician now:

I will forever be a fan of Rick White.

Guilty pleasure song:

On The Road Again – Willy Nelson? If I’m being honest, I don’t feel that guilty about it.

Live show ritual:

Somatic tapping – it seems to help with the anxiety

Favourite local musician:

Too many amazing musicians to choose just one favourite!

EP or LP?

Which one do I prefer to make? Probably an EP. Songs seem to come to me in groups of 3 or 4, so EPs are perfect to encapsulate that particular vibe and burst of creativity.

Early bird or night owl?

By nature, I’m a night owl.

Road or studio?

Hmm, that’s a tough one. I think you need both. It can be really exciting to go somewhere new and play for new audiences. It can be really hard work too. In the studio, you can escape and create your own reality in a way.

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Lebanon Express, Roncesvalles. Lots of delicious food that feels like home.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles Ave is the best. It feels like a small town within the big city, with views of the lake.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park – great trails, Shakespear in the park, a pond to skate on – what more do you need?

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

So many great music venues! We’re excited to play the Collective Arts Taproom in Toronto.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique for guitars. Rotate This, Dead Dog and Sonic Boom for vinyl.