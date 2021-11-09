“Five Minutes With” producer, singer-songwriter and creator, shn shn

shn shn(she/her) is a queer Black electronic producer, singer-songwriter and creator based in Toronto, Canada. Her music is an ever-changing experience, bending genres as she brings experimental elements from electronic, ambient, world music, folk and pop into her practice. Her work allows exploration, contemplation, reckoning with duality and the spaces in between.

shn shn’s upcoming EP e.strange.d, follows her debut 2020 self-produced and released EP structura. E.strange.d is about being untethered and the full gamut of emotions that encompasses (the strangeness, liberation and the fear of the unknown). This album sounds like otherworldly electronic soundscapes, layered guitar riffs, pulsing percussion, spoken word poetry and stacked harmonies from her lush folksy voice. It features singles “maladaptive daydreams”, “taking time” and “divine”.

Name: shn shn

Genre: Electronic

Founded: 2020

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: taking time – single

Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Emily Haines

Favourite musician now:

Adrianne Lenker

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Weak – SWV

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warmups and stretching

Favourite local artist:

Luna Li

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

New single just released called ‘taking time’ out now on all music platforms.

***

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

La Bella Managua

Favourite Street:

Danforth

Favourite Park?

Christie Pitts

Favourite Music Venue?

Danforth Music Hall

Favourite Toronto Staple?

Albert’s Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Website