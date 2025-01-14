Charitable Choices: Kimberly Carson of Breast Cancer Canada

Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada, leads the national charity in its mission to advance breast cancer research, raise awareness, and advocate for equitable healthcare policies across Canada. Since joining in 2015, Carson has been instrumental in the organization’s focus on personalized care, expanding early detection, and advancing therapies tailored to patients’ unique diagnoses. Key initiatives include the REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance, a coalition that promotes equitable care, and the Progress CONNECT platform, which empowers patients to make informed choices.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Breast Cancer Canada (BCC) is a national charity dedicated to advancing breast cancer research, raising public awareness, and driving advocacy efforts across Canada. Our mission focuses on four key areas: fundamental science, prevention and early detection, innovative therapies, and patient-reported outcomes.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, and access to care can vary greatly across Canada. Breast Cancer Canada works to bridge these gaps by advocating for equitable health policies, including expanding access to earlier screenings and promoting personalized treatments for all patients. With over 50 known types of breast cancer, we aim to ensure every Canadian has access to the right care at the right time.

When did you start/join it?

I joined as CEO of Breast Cancer Canada in 2015.

What made you want to get involved?

I wanted to be part of tangible progress for breast cancer patients across Canada. Leading BCC’s mission allows me to contribute to funding essential research and improving patient outcomes nationwide. My goal is to help move us toward a future without breast cancer.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I joined nearly a decade ago, I was struck by the dedication and expertise within the research community – but also by the work that remains.

At that time, breast cancer care in Canada was largely based on a “one-size-fits-all” approach. While we had made progress with early detection methods and some standard treatments, personalized care was not yet widely accessible.

Access to genetic testing was limited, often reserved for those with strong family histories of breast cancer, and discussions around biomarkers were only beginning to gain traction.

We saw many patients were treated similarly, without the benefit of today’s insights from genomics that help distinguish between the different types of breast cancer. Also, the availability of clinical trials and novel therapies, such as immunotherapy, was more restricted, with fewer patients being able to access cutting-edge treatments.

How has it changed since?

That’s a great question.

Through research, we now know that there are over 50 different types of breast cancer. With advances in genetic testing and genomics, we can better identify markers, which influence treatment decisions and care strategies. Personalized care and precision oncology is advancing with strong momentum.

Innovations allow for more precise, individualized treatment plans, improving outcomes by matching patients with the most effective therapies for their unique diagnosis as research evolves.

Over the last year, Breast Cancer Canada has launched transformative initiatives to improve understanding and outcomes across the breast cancer care continuum in Canada.

REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance: A national coalition of breast cancer experts are working collaboratively to advance research and setting Canadian standards of care. REAL Alliance addresses the diverse needs of patients and promotes equitable, personalized care nationwide.

Progress CONNECT: Breast Cancer Canada also launched an online platform that provides patients with tailored information based on their unique breast cancer type and provincial treatment options. This tool empowers patients to engage in informed conversations with their healthcare providers, ensuring they are active participants in their care journey.

What more needs to be done?

Despite progress, there is still work ahead.

Breast Cancer Canada’s first-ever Progress Report sheds light on major challenges Canadians face in breast cancer care, from disparities in access to routine screening to limitations in treatment availability.

We continue to advocate for standardized national breast screening guidelines, including self-referral mammograms starting at age 40, with updated protocols every two years to reflect advancements in diagnostic tools.

A major challenge in improving breast cancer care across Canada is the lack of comprehensive national data on patient experiences and outcomes. Without this data, it’s difficult to address disparities in care, whether due to geography, demographics, or access to treatments.

Breast Cancer Canada’s PROgress Tracker Registry addresses this gap by collecting patient-reported outcomes from individuals at every stage of their breast cancer journey. This real-time data helps us uncover trends, identify inequities, and share insights with policymakers and researchers. By working together, we aim to ensure that every patient—regardless of where they live—receives equitable and personalized care. I invite breast cancer patients to learn more about how they can share their voices at PROgressTracker.ca.

How can our readers help?

Early detection saves lives—so book your mammogram, and encourage your loved ones to do the same!

Public support is essential to driving progress. Here’s how you can help:

Donate to Research: Every contribution, no matter the amount, funds cutting-edge breast cancer research.

Host a Fundraiser: Bring your community together to raise funds for innovative projects making real change.

Join Our Volunteer Team: Be part of a passionate group working to improve care and outcomes for Canadians facing breast cancer.

Email us at hello@breastcancerprogress.ca to get started and learn more about how you can make a lasting impact!

Do you have any events coming up?

On October 22, we celebrated Ontario’s new screening policy, which lowered the mammogram age to 40. The event at Queen’s Park saw many individuals commit to booking their screenings. MPP Laura Smith shared her personal journey, highlighting how her routine mammogram led to early detection and a 99% survival rate.

Next up, we launched The Metastasizing Chair installation at Union Station on October 30 and 31. This interactive experience symbolizes how undetected breast cancer can spread over time, reinforcing the importance of early detection and routine mammograms.

As always, we are very excited to have attended the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December, where we reported live from the conference and shared the latest and greatest with our Canadian networks.

