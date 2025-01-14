Beau the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Beau is a sweet and gentle boy who’s recovering beautifully from leg surgery. He’s starting to use his surgery leg a bit more every day, and his calm, easy-going nature makes him a joy to walk. Beau is excellent at sitting for treats and enjoys playing with toys, though his excitement is kept in check due to his recovery. This handsome guy loves attention, soaking up chest and shoulder massages and happily cuddling after a walk. While a little mouthy during retrieval, it’s minimal and part of his playful nature. Beau is a friendly, loving dog who’s perfect in every way!

Beau

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog, Mix

Age: 1 Year 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Black / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.