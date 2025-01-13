Heineken ‘Route 0.0’ Returns with Toronto Streetcar Experience

Heineken is back with an exciting twist on nightlife with the return of Heineken Route 0.0. This unique event transforms one of our city’s streetcars into a “party bus” for a unique nightlife experience, proving that you don’t need alcohol to have an epic night out.

We got a sneak peek of the event on Saturday, January 11th with DJ Ace, now the rest of the city will be able to experience the remaining two DJs on January 18th and 25th. Here’s everything you need to know about this unique event and how you can join in on the fun.

Heineken ‘Route 0.0’ Overview

For three consecutive Saturday nights starting January 11th, Heineken 0.0 will turn an ordinary Toronto streetcar ride into an extraordinary event. Featuring live DJ performances, complimentary Heineken 0.0, and stops at select Toronto nightlife spots, the Heineken Route 0.0 is set to redefine your night out.

Heineken ‘Route 0.0’ Highlights

• Free Heineken 0.0: Riders can enjoy Heineken’s alcohol-free lager throughout their trip.

• Live DJ Performances: The streetcar will host performances from Canadian DJs.

• Wristbands: Each rider will receive a Heineken Route 0.0 wristband, granting complimentary entry and a Heineken 0.0 at participating bars along the route.

Heineken ‘Route 0.0’ Dates and DJs

The Heineken Route 0.0 will operate on the following dates with performances by:

Saturday, January 18 – 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. – Featuring DJ Dre Ngozi

Saturday, January 25 – 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. – Featuring DJ SEB

‘Route 0.0’ Pick-Up and Drop-Off Details

Pick-Up Spot:

Intersection of Richmond & Spadina

Drop-Off Stops:

• Queen & John

• Queen & Dovercourt

• King & Portland

Participating Bars with Free Heineken 0.0

Riders with the Heineken Route 0.0 wristband can enjoy complimentary entry and a Heineken 0.0 at the following participating bars:

• Score on Queen

• Fifth Social Club

• Sweaty Betty’s

• Wheatsheaf Tavern

For more information about Heineken Route 0.0, including route details and updates, follow Heineken Canada on Instagram.