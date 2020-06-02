“Five Minutes With” Local Indie-Rock Artist Jacqueline Tucci

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Jacqueline Tucci combines clear-cut, catchy songwriting with a wide range of tones and sounds. Warm vocals accompany steady rock rhythms and melodic lead riffs, lending her music a familiar and friendly sound. After years of honing her songwriting abilities as a solo acoustic act, Jacqueline is now making the transition to full-band arrangements, driven by a desire to branch out musically, and to explore new genres and sonic landscapes. She is not afraid to cross genres and always has an ear out for new influences to draw from.

Name: Jacqueline Tucci

# of Albums: Debut EP Jungle Sounds will be released in 2020.

Latest Single: Debut single “Fear” is out now.

Favourite local restaurant:

Pho Tien Thanh on Ossington and Latin World on Bloor.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Silversun Pickups and Arctic Monkeys.

Favourite band now:

It changes all the time, but overall it’s probably U2.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Believe” by Cher except I feel no guilt about it!

Live Show Ritual:

Drinking lots of water and playing the songs over and over again at home.

Favourite local artist:

So many. I really like a band called Roach.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni. It would be a tofu and guac wrap from Sneaky Dees.

Queen or College St?

I’ve lived on both! Love them both in different ways. But Queen.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Bellwoods. But the Riverdale farm is something I love in the city.

EP or LP?

For me right now, EP.

Early bird or night owl?

Big time night owl.

Road or studio?

These are two very different energies, I love both! I do love to bring a song to life in the studio though.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti! Swiss Chalet does have a good veggie burger, but still roti.

Where can we follow you?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Jungle Sounds will be released in 2020. Stream “Fear” here.