“Five Minutes with” Toronto based indie pop artist Andrew Austin

Change is inevitable, and for artists of all disciplines the key to their creative evolution is how they choose to embrace it. Upon hearing the latest album from Andrew Austin “Starts And Fits”, those familiar with the past work of the Toronto-based singer/songwriter will immediately recognize the changes he’s embraced — and they will no doubt have some questions.

Name: Andrew Austin

Genre: Indie Pop

Founded: Unfounded

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: new album ‘Starts And Fits’ out Feb 15, 2019

Latest Single: Make My Head Go

Latest Video: Make My Head Go.

Favourite Restaurant:

Golden Turtle

Favourite band as a teenager:

Radiohead

Favourite band now:

Favourite? What am I, a teenager?

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Phish. Guilty pleasure band.

Live Show Ritual:

There are like a few words I usually say early in a concert that act as my superman-phone booth. Like just some words that make me feel like I changed from quiet citizen into performer.

Favourite local artist:

Like, besides Drake..? Feist? Does she count? She’s pretty good.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Too often, just the right amount, probably not often enough

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

I’ll say LP. (Even though we all know it’s EP at best)

Early bird or night owl?

Both.

Road or studio? Studio … dreaming of the Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti please

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

Album is ‘Starts And Fits’: ampl.ink/gG5Ll