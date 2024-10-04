Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie Alternative Band Caardia

Part of growing up is learning to disentangle yourself from people and situations that no longer serve your best interests. Singing sisters Celia and Annie Siriopoulos—collectively known as Caardia—share the wisdom of that lesson on their new single, “Simple Is Better,” which finds them leaving behind the sounds and preoccupations of their child-pop past to enter a Renaissance of indie-alternative maturity.

Both musically and philosophically, the track proves that these Markham-born, Toronto-based tunesmiths are right where they should be for 19 and 21. If anything, they’re already wise beyond their years.

Name:

Caardia

Genre:

Indie Alternative

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

2 EP’s

Latest Album:

Caardia

Latest Single:

Simple is Better

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

David Bowie

Favourite musician now:

Dave Grohl

Guilty pleasure song:

Von Dutch – Charlie XCX

Live show ritual:

Ginger tea a couple hours before and mint gum to coat the vocal cords!

EP or LP?

LP – more music! Hopefully for our next project 🙂

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Youtube | Spotify | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

For dinner, Lao Lao Bar in Toronto! Favourite coffee shops are Alchemy Coffee & Coffee Island.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Unionville Main Street in Markham is so nice and cozy. It’s where we go to relax, get some nice pub food or coffee, and can go for a walk along the pond. Very nostalgic and comforting.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

We love Rosedale Park for picnics during the summer. It tends to be one of the quieter, less occupied parks too with nice picnic tables so it’s a really nice place to go to read a book, have a picnic with friends or just lay on the grass.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

We have been to the Linsmore Tavern more times than we can count. We’ve performed there since we were young and love the comfort it brings performing there; it’s a great place to try out new material with supportive fans and no judgement!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic boom; huge store with all kinds of things and an array of genres. Something for everyone!