“A Day in the Life” with local actor Tommie-Amber Pirie

Tommie-Amber Pirie says hi to every dog she passes. She can build a deck and also Pinterest your bathroom. She cooks vegan bread that actually tastes amazing. Her acting talent springs from a dark and mysterious well of genius that you can’t describe. She’s smart and funny and sassy and can press 225 pounds with her legs. She did a triple toe as a member of Canada’s figure skating team and will cut you if you hurt those dear to her. You want her as the friend who will tell you the truth about yourself, and as the explosive and fascinating star of your movie. She ultimately would like to direct.

-written by her partner Diane Flacks.

***

What ‘hood are you in?

I call home in the Upper Beaches.

What do you do?

I’m an actor. On the side, I also run a studio called East Side Actors where I do coaching and audition self-taping. www.eastsideactors.com

What are you currently working on?

I shot two films this summer – one was a SYFY thriller opposite Greg Bryk and the other a dark comedy called James Vs. His Future Self, directed by Jeremy LaLonde. Stay tuned!

Where can we find your work?

Currently starring in the film The Go-Getters, playing in theatres across Canada. Will be available on iVOD in the US and Canada starting December 25. Outside of that you can find my work Online, on TV, your local movie theatre. Feel free to google my name, you’ve seen me somewhere at least once.