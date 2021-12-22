Lancia “A Day In The Life” with Canadian actor, Farid Yazdani

December 22, 2021 Demian Vernieri Artist Profiles, Arts, Film

Farid Yazdani is a Canadian actor best known for his role as Oscar Wallace in the new CBC series, Moonshine. Farid Yazdani has also appeared in Suits, Titans, The Boys and more. He won Best Short at the Canadian Comedy Award in 2018 for his original pilot, Day Players of which he is the creator and series lead. Day Players is being developed into a series set to release in late 2021. Farid is a proud graduate of Acting for Film and Television (AFTV) School of the Creative and Performing Arts in Toronto and an alumnus of the Reelworld (E20) Emerging 20 Artists. When he’s not acting, Farid enjoys cycling, basketball, and spending time with his Dogs, Niko (Husky) and Kiki (Chihuahua). Farid is also an Ambassador for the Ethnically Diverse Actors (EDA) Foundation. Farid was born in Hamilton, ON and now resides in Toronto, ON.

-Written by his fiance Imaan Kara

Farid Yazdani
My two doggies, Niko (husky-lab) and Kiki (Chihuahua), 2019
Farid Yazdani
Me on the first day of filming Moonshine, 2020
On set of Odd Squad playing Freeze Ray Ray, 2016
My mom and I on the beaches of Trinidad, 1990
MY fiancé and I at the end of my traditional Theatre gigs – a Christmas Pantomime, 2018
Farid Yazdani
Myself and Brendan w/ Jee-Yun of CP24 showing off our Canadian Comedy Award for Day Players, 2019
My fiancé and I’s engagement photo’s in PEI by the Anne of Green Gables house, 2021
Farid Yazdani
Me on the last day of filming season 2 of Moonshine!, 2021

***

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m currently on the hip west end of Toronto. Ossington and College, Little Portugal.

What do you do?

I’m an Actor.

What are you currently working on?

Currently starring in the CBC series Moonshine as Oscar Wallace.

Where can we find your work?

Moonshine airs every Tuesday at 9:00 PM EST on CBC and CBC Gem.

I’m also in Season 5 of Suits (Netflix), Titans (HBO Max) and The Boys (Amazon Prime) to name a few.

 

 

Related Articles