“A Day in the Life” with actor and playwright, Jeff Ho

Jeff Ho is a Hong Kong born Canadian actor and playwright.

Jeff loves his little niece who just turned two. He also has a huge penchant for his adopted cats; Bugs and Sherlock.

He has been with the love of his life for 10 years now and recently got engaged on the Stratford pedestrian bridge.

Jeff also loves to cook as well as taste foods from all over the world. He has an unquenchable curiosity about the history of foods.

When winding down, Jeff loves nothing more than to curl up on the sofa with his partner and cats and watch zombie movies.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m currently in North York, right by Yonge and Finch. We moved from the east end during the pandemic, and have been enjoying all the great Asian/Korean eats around the hood.

What do you do?

I’m a playwright and actor.

What are you currently working on?

About to share a remount of one of my plays, Iphigenia and the Furies (on Taurian Land), as part of Theatre Passe Muraille’s season, Feb 23-26th, available digitally. We had to pivot from live to digital, and I am very excited to share this play again. The publication for it is also coming up very soon, so am also excited to share that. Otherwise, am working on some other commissions and upcoming productions for the Stratford Festival, Tarragon Theatre, Young People’s Theatre, Geordie Theatre (QC), and Human Cargo.

Where can we find your work?

My plays are published by Playwrights Canada Press. And tickets for Iphigenia can be found through TPM’s website.