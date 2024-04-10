“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Julius Cho

I first met Julius Cho when a group of Asian actors in Toronto got together for drinks at a bar. Little did either of us expect that it would lead to a collaboration cheekily called, Asians in the 6ix. We entered the 48-hour film challenge, of which Julius brilliantly produced and got our film, May Flowers onto CBC Gem. Since then Julius and I have become great friends who share a love for anime and cooking. It has been such a joy to witness his rise in the industry as a remarkable award-nominated actor both on screen and in animation.

Julius is one of those rare humans who are incredibly empathetic and curious. It is these qualities that make him such a charismatic and compelling actor. He has a great sense for comedy and can make you laugh on shows like What We Do In The Shadows, CBS’ Ghosts, Kim’s Convenience, and currently on CTV’s Children Ruin Everything.

His versatility in animation has garnered him a Canadian Screen Award Nomination for his performance as Eddie Lizard in Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe. My nephews were absolutely star-struck when they met Julius who notably voiced Magnus in Bakugan. I’m especially thrilled for his starring role as Chase in Total Drama Island.

I’m so excited to introduce Julius to the readers of the Toronto Guardian and for more people to get to know this awesome guy. Though he’s always challenging me to a cook-off (Shokugeki style – if you know, you know), I will always be rooting for him to come out on top in everything that he endeavours. Whether it be in acting, writing, or producing, Julius is one to look out for.

-Written by Rong Fu, friend

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I’m currently based near Cabbage Town.

What do you do?

I am an actor who primarily makes a living doing film, TV, and animation.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently on Total Drama Island, CTV’s Children Ruin Everything, Bria Mack Gets a Life, and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.

Where can we find your work?

You can check on IMDB, and find my work on Netflix, CTV, CW, Cartoon Network, and Crave.