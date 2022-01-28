“Five Minutes With” new wave pop-punk singer, LØLØ (Lauren Mandel)

Born and raised in Toronto, LØLØ has become an undeniable presence in the city’s scene. The singer-songwriter has created a striking presence both online and on stage with her effortlessly cool attitude and sharp lyricism.

In 2020, the LØLØ created a buzz on TikTok where she reimagines music’s biggest hits. Putting her adept lyrical skills to use, she rewrites verses from the opposite perspective of the song’s subject, while still maintaining the original integrity of each song’s tempo and rhyme scheme. Most notably, her take on Taylor Swift’s “Betty” from “Betty’s perspective” caught the attention of Swifties and went viral on the platform, racking up over half a million views.

Billboard has compared her to pop-punk legends, Avril Lavigne and Paramore. Additionally, LØLØ’s received critical acclaim from American Songwriter, Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, and more. She was named as one of People Magazine’s “Emerging Artists making their mark in music,” last Fall. LØLØ has racked up over 17 million streams on Spotify alone and continues to build momentum with much more to come.

Name:

LØLØ (Lauren Mandel)

Genre:

Pop-rock/ new wave pop-punk

Founded:

First single released April 29th, 2018

# of Albums:

2 EPs

Latest Album:

Overkill

Latest Single:

Hurt Less

Favourite musician growing up:

Avril Lavigne

Favourite musician now:

Gavin Degraw

Guilty pleasure song:

Tequila by Dan + Shay

Live show ritual:

Before live shows, I like being alone so that I can bottle up all my energy for the show. I put in my AirPods and do a 30 min warmup that my vocal coach made for me. Also, make sure to drink tons of water— no alcohol EVER before a show because for some reason when I drink, I become tone deaf! And then finally, my musical director and I have a stupid little choreographed dance that we do right before I run on stage to hype me up.

Favourite local musician:

Jesse Gold

EP or LP?

EP — I like grouping my songs into smaller projects with particular themes

Early bird or night owl?

NIGHT OWL x 1000000

Road or studio?

This is a really hard question but right now I’m gonna go with ROAD

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m gonna start releasing songs for my next project in early 2022! CAN’T WAIT. I’ll be touring next year as well but nothing set in stone yet

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Dimmi Bar & Trattoria – best Italian in Toronto and such a good vibe!!

Favourite street in your city:

Queen St- It has the perfect mix of great food, bars, and shopping (great vintage too)

Favourite park in your city:

Trinity Bellwoods- It’s always so much fun to get together with friends there in the summer and a lot of the time there’s live music too.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Massey Hall- I love the old school theatre look to it, and I think it’s the perfect size to make it feel super exciting, but also intimate at the same time.

Favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade – a classic. This is where I’ve gotten most of my guitars and equipment for touring. Definitely my go-to!