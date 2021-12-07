“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer-songwriter, Yasha

Yasha is a singer-songwriter originally from Mississauga Ontario, not only has a gifted voice but his intentional approach to creation has brought about greater dedication to both the mechanics of producing and storytelling through his original songs.
Although his music varies in style, it never lacks intelligence or passion.
During the past couple of years, Yasha has grown in the boldness of truth that this generation is eager to identify within art.
Name:
Yasha
Genre:
Singer-songwriter
Founded:
2013
# of Albums:
All mixtapes
Latest Album:
10pk Arkham
Latest Single:
Red Rover
Favourite musician growing up:
Sean Paul
Favourite musician now:
Kanye West
Guilty pleasure song:
Taylor Swift – You belong to me
Live Show Ritual:
Juggling Three Tennis Balls
Favourite Local Musician:
Neo Tempus
EP or LP?
LP
Early Bird or Night Owl:
Night Owl
Road or Studio:
Studio
Any show or albums upcoming?
Yes, an upcoming album
What do you currently want to promote?
10pk Arkham
Where can we follow you?
Spotify | Apple Music | Youtube | Tidal | Instagram
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite Local Restaurant:
Milagro Cantina
Favourite Street in your city/why?:
Lakeshore Blvd. W because it has everything you need, it’s scenic and not usually crowded
Favourite Park in your city:
The Toronto Islands in the summer
Favourite Music Venue:
Don’t have one in particular
Favourite Music Store:
Sonic Boom