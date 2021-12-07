“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer-songwriter, Yasha

Yasha is a singer-songwriter originally from Mississauga Ontario, not only has a gifted voice but his intentional approach to creation has brought about greater dedication to both the mechanics of producing and storytelling through his original songs.

Although his music varies in style, it never lacks intelligence or passion.

During the past couple of years, Yasha has grown in the boldness of truth that this generation is eager to identify within art.

Name:

Yasha

Genre:

Singer-songwriter

Founded:

2013

# of Albums:

All mixtapes

Latest Album:

10pk Arkham

Latest Single:

Red Rover

Favourite musician growing up:

Sean Paul

Favourite musician now:

Kanye West

Guilty pleasure song:

Taylor Swift – You belong to me

Live Show Ritual:

Juggling Three Tennis Balls

Favourite Local Musician:

Neo Tempus

EP or LP?

LP

Early Bird or Night Owl:

Night Owl

Road or Studio:

Studio

Any show or albums upcoming?

Yes, an upcoming album

What do you currently want to promote?

10pk Arkham

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Apple Music | Youtube | Tidal | Instagram

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite Local Restaurant:

Milagro Cantina

Favourite Street in your city/why?:

Lakeshore Blvd. W because it has everything you need, it’s scenic and not usually crowded

Favourite Park in your city:

The Toronto Islands in the summer

Favourite Music Venue:

Don’t have one in particular

Favourite Music Store:

Sonic Boom