Homegrown Business: Nichola Petts, founder of Kindness Only

For this week’s Homegrown Business, we had the chance to catch up with Nichola Petts, founder of Kindness Only, a lifestyle apparel brand that raises funds for victims of child abuse.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Kindness Only is a direct-to-consumer lifestyle apparel brand that works to raise funds for victims of child abuse while raising awareness of the importance of reporting child abuse if/when you see it.

What made you want to do this work?

I had the very unfortunate experience of witnessing a child being abused by his caregiver right here in my neighbourhood. It rocked me to my core – I lost sleep and tears over the interaction I witnessed. I realized through this experience that I had no idea what to do or how to react. After some research and asking around, I found out that you have a legal duty to report child abuse. I know that most people don’t know that, and we have a “mind your own business” nature about ourselves, sometimes to the detriment of the people around us. If a child’s loved ones/family/caregivers aren’t looking out for their safety and well-being, then who is? I knew I needed to do something to help.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Making it cool to be kind. Ensuring that people understand that they have a legal duty to report child abuse. To lookout for the kids in our world and be a kindness crusader; to commit to living and leading with kindness. If all children are raised with kindness as the foundation to their experiences, just imagine what kind of a world we could live in!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I design and sell t-shirts and hoodies (hats, masks, long-sleeved shirts and kids clothing coming!) and I donate 15% of proceeds to non-profits who work directly with child abuse victims.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

KindnessOnly.com

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well

I don’t think this applies to what I’m doing?

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I’m doing makes my soul feel good. I know I’m doing my part to help kids in the best way I know-how. I’m not a child psychologist or a lawyer or social worker so I don’t have the professional background to help victims in that way, but what I can do is raise awareness of this very important issue.

The worst part is that this business even needs to exist. We as a society need to do better, for our children and ourselves. And I believe we really can.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. They’re doing great work to help kids who are suffering from child abuse and violence.