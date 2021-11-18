The Great Canadian Holiday Gift Guide

There are many great gift ideas out there and with rumours of supply chain issues, we’re sticking close to home in this Great Canadian Holiday Gift Guide. Here are some ideas that we’ve come across and LOVE this year just in time for the gift giving season!

One of the biggest “one stop shopping” events of the season is the One of the Kind Show (November 25 to December 5). Something for everyone on your list. While this show maybe a bit smaller (400 makers will be there) than in past years, we’re pretty sure you won’t leave empty handed. We’ve already put this trash panda shirt by CryWolf Tees on our list.

We’ve honed our at-home chef skills over the past couple of years and learning that having the right tools available makes a big difference. We’ve explored KILNE, a Canadian company that offers award-winning professional chef grade and quality knives (and other kitchen wares soon to come) worthy of any cook on your holiday list. A 3-piece set has essentials is a great gift and comes with a minimalist Acadia wood magnetic wall mount – great for smaller kitchen with limited space. For the foodies on your list, the 6 piece steak knife set will impress. The knives come with wooden knife blocks to help protect sharp edges from getting dull.

If cozy is your jam check out Canadian founded and size-inclusive company KNIX for their latest super soft “meant to live in” limited edition collaboration with Anna Sui — bringing the designer’s iconic and whimsical prints to Knix’s innovative and comfortable pieces made for everyone. Also recently launched yet another collaboration with Bird’s Papaya. We love this brand also for their Life After Birth project that supports community and people navigating their post partum journeys.

For the book lover on your list, Scotiabank Giller Prize winners have recently been announced. This list is one we’ve never been disappointed with. Omar El Akkad has been named the winner of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel, What Strange Paradise. Finalists include Angélique Lalonde for her story collection Glorious Frazzled Beings, published by House of Anansi. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia for her novel The Son of The House, published by Dundurn Press. Jordan Tannahill for his novel The Listeners, published by HarperCollins Canada. Miriam Toews for her novel Fight Night, published by Knopf Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada.

There’s a lot to be said about a guy who takes good care of himself. That level of attention deserves to be noticed. Sure there are wonderful shaving products but what caught our attention is this made in Canada and all natural deluxe box full of new found favourites by GROOM. This Montreal based company creates and manufactures their signature products in house. The kit includes 9 luxe products that cater to the men in our lives.

Light up the night with a stunning limited edition candles with this holiday collaboration between KANDL and Toronto-based artist Monica Smiley. Peace, Love and Glow make for perfect gifts. The artist created unique artwork for the scent vessels inspired by Kandl boutique’s surrounding Yorkville neighbourhood.

Guys looking to freshen up their athleisure wear should check out Harry Rosen and Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President and Giants of Africa Founder Masai Ujiri Humanity Capsule Collection 2.0. Building on the #ThatsHumanity movement that Ujiri launched in 2020, the new 10-piece athleisure curation is inspired by values of diversity, inclusion and community partnership. A key component of the 2021 Humanity capsule project will be a donation to community partner Water First Education & Training Inc. Founded in 2009 to bring drinking water resources to rural schools in Uganda, Water First began working in Canada in 2012. The Water First Internship Program supports young Indigenous interns to become certified water treatment plant operators within 15 months—with 90% of the pilot Internship graduates employed or pursuing further education within weeks of completion. The 2.0 capsule collaboration is between business leader and philanthropist Masai Ujiri and celebrated Canadian luxury designer Patrick Assaraf, in partnership with Canada’s premier menswear retailer Harry Rosen.

Puzzle Lab and Toronto Artist Benny Bing: Victoria-based wooden puzzle company Puzzle Lab has collaborated with Toronto-based of Nigerian descent contemporary artist, Benny Bing to bring his art to life with limited edition puzzles. “Nkatha” from his BLOOM series explores beauty and blackness, celebrates the power of the black female for and reinforces ideas about individuality and self love. Bing’s work has been shown at Art Basel Miami and his pieces are in the private collections including The Weeknd, David Chappelle, and Milos Raonic. Two more puzzles will soon be released. Each puzzle is made up of 300 uniquely shaped 5-ply baltic birch pieces created in-house. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go to support Artscape.

Bathorium: Let it Soak bath salts gift set, Hinoki Cedar Flakes are beautifully crafted. A welcomed gift for everyone on your list who needs a little self-care and me time (who doesn’t?)

If you have a newborn or a mom on your list, consider local retailer Poppy Collection that carries a few Canadian labels including Tara Rivas and a fresh new line of bathrobes this holiday season. They also carry LOLO (Montreal) line of soothing bath line for parents, kids, and babies. Great for delicate and sensitive skin.

For someone on your list who’s maybe just moved to their own condo space or has a few empty wall spaces to fill, Toronto-based graphic designer Carolyn Graziani has a whimsical take on the city’s favourite neighbourhoods (Kensington Market, Roncy, The Junction, The Danforth, East York, The Bluffs, Distillery, and sooooo many more!) with her line of affordable prints. Available unframed or framed. Several sizes available. localesdesign.com

We all have the dreamers on our list and we’ve discovered cloud photographer Eli Bajet recently who’s singular focus on clouds in the skies gives us pure joy. While each image is of a moment in time, each of her works offers thoughts of movement and fluidity while providing focus and calm.

Joe Mimram is known as one of Canada’s leading designers. You may recognize his name from the launch of such brands as Club Monaco with fashion designer Alfred Sung. Mimram has recently been designing lifestyle items under the label GRY MATTR (found at Staples Canada). Thoughtful and smart touches for everyday essentials but this Backpack caught our attention with its internal organizer, RFID pockets, anti-theft zipper puller and external USB port. Ideal for the urban worker bee, weekend escape artist, student marathoner, and cool parents.

Cheery and happy objects win our hearts especially during the cold long winters here. We love these sweet Mini Orange and Heart Vases by DA Ceramics (Drake General Store). The vases are wheel-thrown with stoneware clay and glazed with minimalist art throughout. Made by hand.

Triumph. Sorrow. Hope? Storm Crow Manor D2021 Commemorative Die commemorates the world that is what it is… so far. What we’ve experienced from crypto drama and social media storms are immortalized this holiday season for your favourite nerd on our list (and we say that affectionately). Comes in a calming blue dice bag, a MadLibs style fill in the blank apocalypse game to play. Price $20.21

Hockey is life! An unforgettable gift is this comparative Team Canada Lacer Hoodie circa 1961. This super cozy sweater features cut and sew panels of ivory, red, and blue, and features the 1961 Team Canada logo. It’s the perfect sweater for game time, skate time, or any time! We spotted this one at The Sports Gallery (Distillery District)

CHARITABLE DRIVEN GIFT IDEAS…

Mini Mioche recently launched a limited edition family collection in support of Project HALO for SickKids. 50% of proceeds from the ethically made, sustainable, and gender-neutral made Kind Human Club collection will be donated. the collection was created to spread kindness and support for Alana Kayfetz, founder of The Mom HALO, who after spending the majority of her young son’s life at SickKids, had a vision to raise $1 million to create spaces at the hospital designed for parents and caregivers, where the can go to connect and to process the heavy emotions of their reality caring for a sick child.

For the bookworms in your life RippleFoundation.ca offers up minimalistic art printed tees, organic totes and wall prints. Each piece has been crafted to inspire avid readers and aspiring authors of all ages. Each item in the new collection are invested back into Ripple Foundation’s free national creative literacy programs for kids across Canada.

Another meaningful charitable gift idea this season is Kindness Only. The non-profit charity started during the pandemic my Toronto-based mom who wanted to raise the awareness of the importance of reporting child abuse. Funds from the line of t-shirts and hoodies will go directly to our city’s organizations including BOOST that work on the ground to help victims.

AND DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE PETS!

Nothing says Canadian, eh? more than this Arborist Dog Onesie spotted at the Drake General Store. Poutine, maple syrup, shovel, bagels, Canadian Tuxedo, hockey sticks and more iconic illustrations are found on this soft waffle fabric material. Back leg holes make everything stay put. (yes, matching human PJs are available too!)

Photos in pyjamas on Christmas morning a tradition but your puppers is not keen on a full outfit?? No worries! Quebec based Petit Lem has something for the entire family. We adore the matching pet bandana to the festive collection!