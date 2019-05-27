Top Family-Friendly Events happening in Toronto this June

We’re in the homestretch before many kids take a break from school. The weather is better. The spring jackets are off and Toronto is ready for more fun. Here are our top family-friendly events happening in the city for the month of June.

Disney’s The Lion King: June 13 to August 4. Princess of Wales Theatre. The highly popular musical returns to Toronto with one of the most breathtaking productions ever. The spectacular Serengeti comes to life with all the familiar songs and an unforgettable storyline.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day: June 2, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Central YMCA (20 Grosvenor Street). Free. It’s all about healthy emotional and social development in early years that help lay the foundation for mental health and resilience in life. At this fun day event, children can enjoy fitness, camp and other activities (hello Slime!) while parents have the opportunity to learn about diverse opportunity their kids can take part in now or grow into.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show: June 16, 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm. Along Bloor Street from Avenue Road to Bay Street – closed for pedestrian access only. Car enthusiasts of all ages enjoy an afternoon of checking out shiny Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and more. This car show is an annual Father’s Day tradition in the city in support of raising awareness for Prostate Cancer Canada. Free admissions. Donations accepted. By the way, it’s Ferrari’s 70th anniversary this year! Bring your camera.

Urbani_T: June 27 to 29 at Nathan Phillips Square: Launching on Canadian Multicultural Day is this three-day event that celebrates urban culture. Enjoy and discover talented creatives in music, dance, fashion, arts and entertainment performances. This year, Urbani_T has collaborated with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group to bring live Hip Hop and contemporary dance auditions. Dancers are invited to try out for a potential opportunities with the company. There will also be a Student Zone with activities, workshops, podcasts, and exhibits. There’s also an open casting call for “real people” to participate in the runway fashion shows. Details will be announced soon on their social media channels.

Love is Love Family Clay Day at Gardiner Museum: June 16, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Front Plaza in front of this museum will be transformed into a Pride Family Garden. Clay activities, music, story time, and face painting. Kids will also have the chance to create a special Father’s Day gift. The museum will also host Pride-inspired Family Days every Sunday in June. Admission is free for visitors 18 and under. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult (admission applies to adult),

Redpath Waterfront Festival: June 29 to July 1. A fleet of majestic Tall Ships are returning to Toronto for this festival. Docked along the waterfront the public will have (ticketed) access to some of the historical vessels. Visit the Bluenose II, U.S. Brig Niagara, CCGS Griffin, and others. Festival will also feature Maritime eats, and nautical fun for the whole family.

Communal Table at The Bentway: Begins June 13 every Thursday. The Bentway will host weekly communal family-style dinner series curated by The Depanneur. Explore Toronto’s diverse culinary traditions featuring local chefs including Jamie Kennedy, Greg Couillard, Shawn Adler (Pow Wow Cafe), Jose Arato (Pimento), Erwin Joaquin (Big E Hawaiian Grinds), and Tsewang Chodon (TC’s Tibetan Momo). Pre-registration highly suggested ($12 per person) walk-ins only if there is availability). Guests are asked to bring their own dishes and non-perishable food item for donation to local shelters. This is an inclusive, diverse celebration off food’s capacity to connect people with places, history and a sense of belonging.

Yoga in the Park at Ontario Place: Saturday and Sunday mornings for the summer beginning June 1. 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Trillium Park. For all ages and all levels. Yoga session is a combination of Vinyasa and Hatha styles led by renowned instructor Alexandria Santaguida. Bring your own yoga mat. Weather permitting.

The Mac and Cheese Festival: June 7 to 9. Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Blvd. Free admission. North America’s largest Mac and Cheese Festival returns for the 5th year. Bring your appetite and cash to sample some unique versions of our childhood favourites. Last year’s event features mac and cheese dishes including Loaded Mac and Cheese Taco Bowl, Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese, Deep fried ravioli with mac and cheese. Event raises funds and awareness for Epilepsy Toronto.

Leslieville Tree Festival: June 15, 12:00 to 4:00 pm. 1158 Queen Street East. Join in to celebrate our urban trees. The afternoon includes environmental exhibits, live music and entertainment, kids activities, local artisans, and food. Co-hosted by LEAF – a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of the city’s urban forest.

Yonge & Lawrence Village Day: June 8, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Yonge Street between Lawrence Avenue to Yonge Boulevard. Another neighbourhood worth exploring. Stroll the street and enjoy the live musical entertainment, activities for kids, sno-cones, cotton candy, jumping castles and bbqs as the local shops and businesses spill onto the sidewalks for this annual event. Family and pet friendly.

Fleur de Villes at Yorkville Village: June 13 to 17. This breathtaking exhibition combines fresh florals with Canadian design talent to create unique high fashion displays. Free admission.

Luminato House of Mirrors: June 7 to 23. Harbourfront Centre. East Campus. Make your way through this 12 foot tall optical adventure for all ages. Nothing is what it appears and getting out is an art. Luminato is an international arts festival showcasing Canadian and international artists.

ROM 3rd Monday Nights Free: June 17. The public is invited to experience the Royal Ontario Museum free of charge, one night a month. On 3rd Monday Nights Free, visitors can explore the art, culture, and nature of the Museum’s 40 galleries.